Photo Flash: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBEAT OF HOME at Piccadilly Theatre

Last night (11 September), Heartbeat of Home, by the producers of Riverdance opened in the West End. Their extraordinary dance and music extravaganza, embracing flavours and cultures from around the world is at the Piccadilly Theatre for a strictly limited run until 13 October.

Heartbeat of Home is a spine-tingling, tantalizing, high octane, sexy, dance and music extravaganza. It is a heart-stopping tour de force that features the dynamic, vibrant components of traditional Irish, Latin, Hip-Hop, Afro-Cuban and Contemporary music and dance, uniting performers and audiences on journeys to find a home, wherever that may be.

Heartbeat of Home showcases 33 world-class dancers and live musicians from Ireland, U.S.A, Australia, Britain, Canada, Italy, Argentina and Spain. Produced by Moya Doherty, conceived and directed by John McColgan with award-winning Irish composer, Brian Byrne (who has worked with Katy Perry and Barbara Streisand), concept development and lyrics by award-winning Irish writer Joseph O'Connor and choreography by David Bolger.

The Heartbeat of Home creative team also includes John Carey (Irish Dance Choreography), Alan Farquharson (Set Design), David Torpey/Image Now and David Mattias/COSMO (Set Projection Design), Peter Canning (Lighting Design), Ciarán Byrne (Sound Design), Monica Ennis and Niamh O'Connor (Costumes Styling) and Padraic Moyles (Associate Director).

Heartbeat of Home is produced in the West End by Riverdream Productions Limited.

For more information, please visit: Website: www.HeartbeatOfHome.com





