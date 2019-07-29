Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With WARHEADS Coming To Park Theatre

True Maverick Media are delighted to bring their thought-provoking production, Warheads to Park Theatre. The piece, which is based on the story of writer and lead actor Taz Skylar's best friend, shines a light on PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) in young soldiers. The production runs from 15th August - 7th September, with the official press night being held on Friday 16th August at 7pm.

Upon return from his first tour of Afghanistan, 19-year-old Miles Weppler isn't quite himself. Noises don't sound the same. People don't look the same. Pizza doesn't taste the same. The harder he tries to act normal, the harder it gets to be normal. And all his loved ones' attempts to help him just keep making things worse.

Through the eyes of his therapist he's just a lost boy. Through the eyes of his girlfriend he's a stubborn and sometimes scary man. Through the eyes of his best friend, he's paranoid. And through the not-so-best friend's eyes, Weppler's just a d*ck.

Warheads oscillates between multiple timelines, with the audience given a glimpse into Miles' life before he signed up to the army and the man he becomes post-war. We get an intimate view of what motivates a young man towards the military, and why he wants to stay at any cost.

The cast and production team are working closely with Eden Orfanos-Shoro, an art psychotherapist who has been conducting trauma informed expressive arts workshops. Eden, who has treated many PTSD sufferers, also acts as dramaturg on the production.

Writer and lead actor Taz Skylar said: "PTSD is always portrayed as a man's illness. I wanted people to see how it affects boys and girls. Boys and girls that are old enough to go to war, but not old enough to play 'Call Of Duty'. Boys and girls who are old enough to shoot guns, but not old enough to drink a beer. Boys like my best friend."

Warheads stars Klariza Clayton, Joseph Connolly, Sophie Couch, Craig Fairbrass, Hassan Najib and Taz Skylar, with spoken word from Suli Breaks.

Photo Credit: James Delaney



Taz Skylar



Taz Skylar



Sophie Couch



Klariza Clayton



Klariza Clayton



Klariza Clayton and Taz Skylar



Klariza Clayton and Taz Skylar



Klariza Clayton and Joseph Connolly



Joseph Connolly



Hassan Najib



Hassan Najib



Hassan Najib



Hassan Najib



Craig Fairbrass