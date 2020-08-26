Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for Iris Summer Festival's ST. ANNE COMES HOME

The production runs from 29 – 30 August at St. Paul’s Church Courtyard, Covent Garden.

Aug. 26, 2020  

The brand new musical St. Anne Comes Home was written and composed by Jack Miles. The production runs from 29 - 30 August at St. Paul's Church Courtyard, Covent Garden as part of Iris Theatre's Summer Festival. Martha Geelan directs Jordan Castle (James), Mathew Craig (Russell) and Rebecca McKinnis (Bridget).

Check out photos below!

London can be lonely. But on the steps of St. Anne's Church two people strike up an unlikely friendship. James has spent years running away from his problems, while Bridget is trapped by hers. Told through original folk music, St. Anne Comes home is a story about community, fear and forgiveness, that explores how reaching out might help us find our way.

All performances in the festival will follow social distancing measures including 2 metre spacing between benches, all audience members will be asked to wear masks, temperature checks on entry and a one way system around the venue.


