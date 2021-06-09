Photos: First Look at THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER by Made at Curve

Leicester's Curve theatre has released production photos for its Made at Curve production of The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, a celebratory reopening concert featuring the songs that made the musicals and memories from the extraordinary life and career of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Running 7 to 19 June in Curve's transformed auditorium as part of the theatre's upcoming socially distanced season, the production will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster. Bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber's songs to life will be Madalena Alberto (Evita, Dominion Theatre), Jessica Daley (An Officer and a Gentleman, Curve and UK tour, Over The Rainbow, BBC), Tim Howar (The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre), Shem Omari James (Songs For A New World, London Palladium), Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard, Curve), Karen Mavundukure (The Color Purple, Curve) and Tim Rogers (Jesus Christ Superstar, UK and European tour). Andrew Lloyd Webber will also guide audiences through the performance in specially pre-recorded scenes filmed at Curve and around Leicester.

Matthew Spencer-Smith will lead a band of eight musicians as Musical Director and Colin Richmond will provide design for Curve's specially adapted in-the-round auditorium. Curve Associate Artists Mel Knott (Movement Director), Ben Cracknell (Lighting Designer) and Kay Magson CDG (Casting Director) also join the production team, with sound design by Tom Marshall. Completing the company are Sam Paterson, Production Manager; Jennifer Lane Baker, Birkbeck Trainee Director; James Hayden-Harler, Company Stage Manager and Lisa Lewis, Deputy Stage Manager. Filmed scenes featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber have been captured by Crosscut Media.

Check out photos below!