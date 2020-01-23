Photo Flash: First Look at SEX/CRIME at Soho Theatre

This exciting, challenging, controversial play written by and starring Alexis Gregory, co-starring with Johnny Woo, explores sex, violence, language, fear and queerness.

'Sex/Crime' is a dark comic queer thriller.

In a fractured and divided city, two men; 'A' and 'B', meet to recreate the killings of a famous gay serial killer; for their own pleasure...and the right price.

An exciting, challenging play that explores sex, violence, language, fear, intimacy, division, power and queerness, 'Sex/Crime' is a controversial and shocking statement on the state of today, both a hard-hitting 'in ya face' drama and an outrageous comedy.

Following a sell-out run at alternative East End queer venue, The Glory, in 2018, 'Sex/Crime' now transfers to Soho Theatre, Upstairs from 21 January 21 to 1 February, 2020.

'Sex/Crime' is written by playwright and performer Alexis Gregory whose recent self- performed slow show 'Riot Act' played to great acclaim in the West End, Arcola Theatre and on a UK tour. It heads out on another UK tour in February 2020. Gregory acts in the piece opposite celebrated alternative drag legend Jonny Woo in a rare acting role

Olivier Award winning lighting designer Mike Robertson returns to light the production. It is directed by multi award-winning theatre and opera director Robert Chevara. Produced by Alexis Gregory and Emmerson and Ward.



www.sohotheatre.com Box office: 020 7478 0100

