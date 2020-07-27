Photo Flash: First Look at Rehearsals for FANNY AND STELLA

FANNY AND STELLA Stars Alex Lodge, Kane Verall, Mark Pearce and More

Rehearsals started today for the first London Fringe production since Lockdown, a brand new open-air production of 'Fanny And Stella', a musical with Book and Lyrics by Glenn Chandler, the creator of 'Taggart', and Music by Charles Miller.

Check out photos below!



The cast features Jed Berry as Ernest Boulton/Stella and Kane Verrall as Frederick William Park/Fanny with Kurt Kansley (Lord Arthur Clinton), Alex Lodge (Louis Charles Hurt), Mark Pearce (Mr Grimes) Joaquin Pedro Valdes (John Safford Fiske)'.



'Fanny And Stella' is the premiere production at The Garden Theatre in the newly refurbished beer garden of The Eagle, 349 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, London, SE11 5QY from Monday 3 - 25 August.

Creative tream: Director Steven Dexter, with Musical Staging by Nick Winston, Musical Director Aaron Clingham, Designer David Shields and Casting by Anne Vosser. It is produced by Peter Bull for LAMBCO Productions.

