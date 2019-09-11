Photo Flash: First Look at PRELUDES at Southwark Playhouse

The UK premiere of Dave Malloy's musical Preludes currently playing at Southwark Playhouse's Large space this autumn from Friday, 6 September until Saturday, 12 October 2019.

Check out the first look production photos below!

Music, lyrics, book and orchestration by three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), directed byAlex Sutton (previously Resident Director at the National Theatre) and produced by Danielle Tarento (Grey Gardens, Titanic, Parade).

Based on a true story of Rachmaninoff's sessions of hypnotherapy, Preludes is an extraordinary new musical by three-time Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy. It examines the crippling debilitation and harm the world can do to people, and how the dramatic and musical process can be used as therapy to restore them back into the fullest of creative lives.

Using live piano and electronics, Malloy uses a hybrid of his own and Rachmaninoff's compositions to create a dream-like world that takes us to the darkest recesses of Rachmaninoff's mind.

The cast is Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay and Tim Walton.





