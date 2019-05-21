Photo Flash: Exclusive Look at BEATS ON POINTE

Two opposing dance worlds collide in the exuberant show, BEATS ON POINTE, as a high energy cast of classical ballet and street dancers go toe-to-toe in this glorious mash-up of dance styles. Dynamic dance combined with music and song, beat-boxing and a touch of comedy brings this dazzling, colourful show back to the Peacock Theatre for a four-week run in May/June following its successful week-long Peacock debut in February 2018.



Beats on Pointe is guaranteed to appeal to audiences of all ages including fans of all forms of dance and those who are new to dance shows - it's all here! The show fairly bursts with light, talent and energy! Australia's top dancers expertly bring two distinctive dance genres to the stage: edgy, modern ballet and the athletic thrill of street dance while the soundtrack is second to none - 70s grooves segue seamlessly into contemporary hits to emphasise the action and drive the story. The show has been thrilling audiences in Australia and is certain to do the same for Londoners and visitors to the capital.

Beats on Pointe is produced by the Australian dance company, Masters of Choreography which was formed by Jennifer and Milo Masters in 2014.

Jennifer Masters, the show's director, producer, writer and director of choreography says: "Beats on Pointe is a great showcase of not only the talent we have in Australia, but also how diverse and inclusive dance truly is. Our dancers have outdone themselves with this show and the merging of the two styles to integrate in a way that looks good, makes sense and keeps audiences engaged, has been an amazing experience for everyone involved. The response to Beats on Pointe has been incredible and it's a dream come true to be selling out in over 7 countries across 3 continents including heading back to the Peacock Theatre in London - which we love!"

Jennifer Masters is the Show Director, Producer, Writer and Director of Music and Choreography.

Chief ballet choreographer is dancer and elite gymnast Emma Vaiano; street dance choreography is by Melbourne-based Phill Haddad who has also contributed poetic text while hip-hop choreography is by New Zealander Alexander Lima.

Jennifer and Milo Master have been creating, writing, producing and presenting dance shows, events, showcases and spectaculars over the last 25 years. Masters of Choreography has toured worldwide and has worked with hundreds of top class dancers and choreographers. Their current smash hit shows are Beats on Pointe (left) and Raise the Barre. Beats on Pointe has just started its worldwide tour by wowing audiences at the Athenaeum Theatre in Melbourne. The Herald-Sun, Australia's biggest selling national daily newspaper, has already hailed Beats on Pointe as one of the top 3 shows to see.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





