Photo Flash: Check Out Production Photos of THE WELKIN at the the National Theatre

The Welkin opened at the National Theatre on 15th January and will run until 28 March, with further performances to be announced. It will be streamed as part of National Theatre Live on Thursday 21 May.

The Welkin reunites Maxine Peake (Black Mirror, Funny Cow) and Ria Zmitrowicz (The Doctor) after they starred together in the BAFTA-winning Three Girls on BBC One in 2017. The cast also includes Natasha Cottriall, Daneka Etchells, Jenny Galloway, Haydn Gwynne, Zainab Hasan, Aysha Kala, Wendy Kweh, Philip McGinley, Cecilia Noble, Laurence Ubong Williams, Dawn Sievewright, June Watson, Shaofan Wilson, Hara Yannas and Brigid Zengeni.

Rural Suffolk, 1759. As the country waits for Halley's comet, Sally Poppy (Ria Zmitrowicz) is sentenced to hang for a heinous murder. When she claims to be pregnant, a jury of 12 matrons are taken from their housework to decide whether she's telling the truth, or simply trying to escape the noose. With only midwife Lizzy Luke (Maxine Peake) prepared to defend the girl, and a mob baying for blood outside, the matrons wrestle with their new authority, and the devil in their midst.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Cast of The Welkin at The National Theatre

Cecilia Noble and Haydn Gwynne

Haydn Gwynne

June Watson (Sarah Smith) and Ria Zmitrowicz

Laurence Ubong Williams and Ria Zmitrowicz

Maxine Peake and Aysha Kala

Maxine Peake and Ria Zmitrowicz

Maxine Peake

Philip McGinley and Maxine Peake

Philip McGinley and Maxine Peake

Ria Zmitrowicz

The cast of The Welkin

