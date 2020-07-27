Phoebe Waller-Bridge Appointed Vice President Of Acting For Others

Acting for Others today announces that Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been appointed Vice President of the theatrical charity.

In April Waller-Bridge, DryWrite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre, in partnership with National Theatre Live and Amazon Prime Video streamed the stage production of Fleabag, which raised over £1 million for charities including Acting for Others. Additionally, Waller-Bridge's Fleabag Support Fund in partnership with The Royal Theatrical Fund, together have now raised over £270,000 to support freelancers working in theatre, comedy and cabaret as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge today said, "Acting for Others has been the silver lining around the cloud that has crept over our theatre industry. I have witnessed first-hand the dedication and compassion this charity has for the people who work so hard to keep this country's culture alive. I'm honoured to be a Vice President of Acting for Others and I promise to continue working with them to support our industry with the determination and the dignity that they afford each and every person they support."

Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen, co-chair of Acting for Others today said, "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Phoebe Waller-Bridge to our team of esteemed Vice Presidents; her commitment and support of the theatre industry during this critical time has been outstanding. Fleabag For Charity and the Fleabag Support Fund has raised vital funds for theatre workers and freelancers across the UK whose livelihoods were destroyed by the Covid-19 lockdown and Acting For Others will continue to distribute this money as lockdown eases."

Waller-Bridge joins fellow Vice Presidents Paul Gane, Lesley Garrett CBE, Dame Monica Mason, Joanna McCallum, Sir Trevor Nunn, Sir Mark Rylance, Sir Patrick Stewart OBE, and President Dame Judi Dench to represent the charity.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a multi-award-winning actress, director and writer. First performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013, her show Fleabag was adapted for television in 2016 and won her a BAFTA for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, three EMMY's for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress in a Comedy Television Series and Best Television Series. She was the lead writer and producer for the first series of the critically acclaimed, multi award-winning Killing Eve starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Her other television credits as a writer include Crashing; and as an actress Broadchurch, The Café and Bad Education. Her theatre credits as an actress include Crazy Love (UK tour), Roaring Trade, Mydidae, The One (Soho Theatre), 1 May 1997, Like a Fishbone (Bush Theatre), Rope (Almeida Theatre), Tribes (Royal Court Theatre), Hay Fever (Noël Coward Theatre), and as a writer and actress Fleabag (Edinburgh Fringe Festival/ Soho Theatre/ Wyndham's Theatre).

