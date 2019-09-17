Phil Nichol and Melissa Jacques Join The Cast Of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel good musical sensation, will welcome back Phil Nichol as he reprises his role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle and thrilled to announce Melissa Jacques will step up into the role of Margaret New from 30 September 2019.

Phil Nichol played Hugo/Loco Chanelle in the original West End cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Melissa steps up to play Margaret, having understudied this role for over a year. She follows in the footsteps of Rebecca McKinnis, who also landed the role of Margaret from her understudy position, and now moves on to play Heidi Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen.

Joining Phil and Melissa are Alexander Archer as Mickey, Tilly La Belle Yengo as Fatimah and Gillian Ford as understudy Margaret, Miss Hedge and Ray.

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said:

Sad as we are to lose Rebecca McKinnis, we are delighted that she is leaving to play the role of Heidi Hansen for the UK premiere of the Broadway hit, Dear Evan Hansen. Rebecca started with Jamie as understudy 2 years ago and was promoted into the leading role of Margaret New and made it her own. It is wonderful to see Melissa Jacques following in her footsteps as she too steps up to the role of Margaret. Like Rebecca, Melissa is a terrific actress with a fantastic voice. There is an extraordinary wealth of performing talent in the UK and it is exciting to see artists developing within a company and establishing themselves as lead performers. A big welcome back to comedian and actor Phil Nichol who so brilliantly originated the role of Loco Chanelle at the Apollo.

Phil Nichol's previous theatre credits include: The Machine (MIF, Armory NY Directed by Josie Rourke), One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Gielgud Theatre), appearing alongside Bill Bailey in Twelve Angry Men (Assembly Rooms, directed by Guy Masterson) and starring in the original West End production of Taboo with Boy George.

Television and film credits include: Man Down (C4), the first series of Catastrophe (C4), Siblings (BBC), Uncle (BBC), as well as playing Terry Gilliam in Holy Flying Circus, BBC4's BAFTA nominated drama about the Pythons and the feature Confetti directed by Debbie Isitt for BBC Films.

As the Artistic Director of Comedians' Theatre Company, Phil has produced and starred in over 15 shows in the past 12 years including True West, School for Scandal, Killer Joe, Gagarin Way and Talk Radio, directed by Stewart Lee.

Phil is also a stand up comedian - he gigs regularly on the UK and international comedy circuit and, having been nominated twice previously, won the 2006 Edinburgh Comedy Award. He is lead singer of the glam rock band Muscle.

Melissa Jacques trained at The Constance Grant Dance Centre, Sheffield and London School of Musical Theatre.



Theatre includes: Trish in Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre) Wicked, Midwife, Madame Morrible Cover (Victoria Palace); Original cast member of Mamma Mia! (London), alternate 'Donna' and understudying all of 'The Dynamos'; My Fair Lady (Esplanade Theatre, Singapore); Chess (Spektrum Arena, Oslo); Company, Into the Woods (Derby Playhouse); The Full Monty (UK tour); Spend, Spend, Spend (West Yorkshire Playhouse & UK tour); A Slice of Saturday Night, Oliver, Beauty and the Beast (Theatre Royal, Lincoln); Little Shop of Horrors (Millfield Theatre); Me and My Girl, Crazy for You (Aberystwyth).

Workshops include: We Will Rock You, Desperately Seeking Susan, Blag, Paris Thunder.

Melissa was one-sixth of the close vocal harmony group The Unconventionals who released their album Flower to the People.

Phil and Melissa will join cast members: Layton Williams (Jamie New), Alex Anstey (Laika Virgin), Alexander Archer (Mickey), Luke Baker (Dean Paxton), Marvyn Charles (Swing), Marlon G Day (Dad), Momar Diagne, Zahra Jones (Becca), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Daniel Jacob (Sandra Bollock), Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Sejal Keshwala (Ray), Luke Latchman (Sayid), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Harriet Payne (Bex), Rachel Price (Swing), Sabrina Sandhu (Pritti Pasha), Rita Simons (Miss Hedge), Biancha Szynal (Swing), Adam Taylor (Swing), Ziggy Tyler Taylor (Levi) and Tilly La Belle Yengo (Fatimah).

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.





