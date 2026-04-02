Phil Davies’ FIREBIRD Will Receive First Revival At Southwark Playhouse Borough

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The first revival of Firebird by Phil Davies, directed by Double Telling's Artistic Director Marlie Haco, will return to the London stage following its premiere in 2015.

A powerful exploration of an ongoing national scandal, Firebird opens at Southwark Playhouse Borough on 15 July, with previews from 9 July, and runs until 1 August.

Playwright, Phil Davies said, "I'm excited by the vision that Marlie has for this production and can't wait to see it realised. When I wrote Firebird, I hoped its subject matter would quickly become obsolete. The sad fact is that, ten years on, it's arguably even more urgent an issue than ever."

Double Telling's Artistic Director Marlie Haco added, “Firebird confronts unthinkable realities with extraordinary compassion. Over a decade on from its first production, the play's exploration of grooming and exploitation is unfortunately more relevant than ever. To counter that, I intend to direct this revival as a celebration of the redemptive power of female friendship in the face of male violence. Above all, I would love the production to offer a sense of recognition - and hope - to the survivors it seeks to represent. I feel incredibly lucky to be bringing such an accomplished and important drama back to the stage.”

For this production, Double Telling is consulting with journalist Anna Hall (maker of 2025 documentary Groomed: A National Scandal) and partnering with charities including One in Four, Lasting Support, and Together (Southwark Wellbeing Hub) to raise awareness and forge connections with survivors of child sexual exploitation (CSE).

When two teenage girls meet at a local youth centre, an unexpected friendship begins to take shape. But as one of them is drawn into the orbit of an older man, their bond is tested in ways neither of them could have imagined.

Marlie Haco's unflinching revival combines Davies' scorching text with movement and an original score to shine a light on an ongoing national scandal.

This production reunites OFFIE nominees Marlie Haco (Director) and Tomás Palmer (Set Design), with Oliver Award-winner Ben Jacobs (Lighting Design), to offer a fresh lens on Phil Davies' debut drama.

Phil Davies is a playwright and screenwriter. His debut play Firebird premiered at the Hampstead Theatre Downstairs in 2015 and then transferred to Trafalgar Studios. His other plays include Landmines, How to Not Murder, Up the Dale, Come to Where I'm From, Adjusted and The Makings. His screenwriting credits include Rockets, Dolly Making Soap with a Serial Killer, Best Before, The Few and The Loss Adjusters; and for radio, The B Towns: The Punjab.

Marlie Haco is a theatre director and dramaturg. Her directing credits include the award-winning Run Sister Run (Arcola Theatre), Proud (Kings Head Theatre), Knife on The Table (The Cockpit Theatre), Good Day (VAULT Festival), Vengeance (Pleasance Theatre), Lovesick (Hope Theatre), Words Without Consent (Brighton Fringe, Southwark Playhouse Borough) and Chinese Boxing (Playground Theatre, Norwich Fringe). As Assistant Director, her credits include Mary, Anthropology (Hampstead Theatre) and Coram Boy (Chichester Festival Theatre, The Lowry). Haco trained on the National Theatre Directors Course in 2025 and was Resident Director at Hampstead Theatre 2022-2023. She is also a reader for Soho Theatre, as well as for playwriting prizes including the Bruntwood and the Verity Bargate Award.