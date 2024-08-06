Peter Jöback Will Perform at London's Bush Hall With Special Guest Ed Harcourt

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peter Jöback, the multiplatinum selling artist and one of Sweden’s biggest stars, has today announced that the esteemed singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt will join him as a very special guest at his upcoming concert in London. Returning to the UK for a rare live show at Bush Hall on 22 September, Peter will be joined by Ed to perform songs from his latest album, ATLAS.

Jöback collaborated with Mercury Prize nominee Ed Harcourt during the pandemic, forming a powerful musical partnership. Despite being in different corners of the globe, they made music together seamlessly. Together with esteemed songwriter Kathryn Williams, they penned ATLAS, the critically acclaimed album which Jöback released in April of this year. Not only did Harcourt write and produce the album, but he also duets with Peter on the track Modern Man, a punchy rock number with a powerful message on mental health. They will perform a number of the tracks together for the very first time at Bush Hall on 22 September.

Peter Said: “I’m so happy be able to have Ed Harcourt on stage with me. He joined my concerts in Sweden and we had a blast!”

Featuring 10 original songs, ATLAS is undoubtably Peter’s most important work to date. A culmination of all he has been through throughout his life and career, and what he has learnt along the way. Each evocative track draws inspiration from his own life experiences, both the joyful and sorrowful.

The album also sees Peter continue his longstanding tradition of working with incredible singer-songwriters. The album features not only a stunning duet with Harcourt, but also beautiful ballad recorded with hitmaker Sophie Ellis Bextor, Punch Drunk.

Peter Jöback is a multi-platinum recording artist, having collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including Sia, the B52’s Kate Pierson, Gale Ann Dorsey and the legendary Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA. Since releasing his debut album in 1997, he has received a number of Swedish Grammy nominations in recent years, including a nomination for the esteemed Artist of the Year Award, and has sold in excess of 1million concert tickets in Scandanavia.

He is also one of the biggest names in musical theatre, having starred in esteemed productions on both the West End and Broadway, including Miss Saigon, The Witches of Eastwick and Phantom of the Opera.

Comments