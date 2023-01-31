Patrick Mcpherson's COLOSSAL Transfers To Soho Theatre For Two Weeks Only

Patrick McPherson will be bringing his critically acclaimed and award-winning play Colossal to Soho Theatre for two weeks only. Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe season, where it won Theatre Weekly's "Best Show of the Edinburgh Fringe Award", and an ongoing international season at the Perth Fringe, the show opens on March 14th until March 25th and tickets are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221966®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsohotheatre.com%2Fshows%2Fcolossal%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Colossal is an hour of dynamic theatre, comedy and music which explores the maze of modern relationships, from the first date to the last text, from falling headfirst to falling apart. Combining sketch comedy, original music, gig theatre and spoken word, Colossal is a bold and original comedy play about love stories and how we tell them.

Patrick McPherson is an upcoming writer-performer and Edinburgh Fringe success story, who has seen a swift rise through the British comedy and fringe theatre ranks, following his back-to-back sold-out shows. As a queer writer, Patrick looks to explore and champion LGBT voices and narratives through his writing.

Patrick said today: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be taking Colossal to the Soho Theatre. It's always been a dream of mine to perform there so to do it with my first play is crazy. My whole team and I can't wait to show London what the show's all about, we're deliriously excited. We're buzzing."

In 2019, Patrick's debut show, The Man, that sought to investigate and explore the role of masculinity and sexuality in today's society, was met by exclusively 5-star reviews, a British Comedy Guide Recommendation and was selected as one of Scotsman's "Critics' best comedy shows to see this year". The show received a 5-star review from Kate Copstick at The Scotsman, who described the show as 'brave and passionate', an example of 'beautifully written material, in a beautifully crafted show', in one of only three 5-star reviews for a comedy show in the national newspaper.

Patrick has trained at the London Film School, achieving an MA in Screenwriting, which followed his degree in English Literature & Language at University College London. Following the Edinburgh Fringe in 2023, Patrick was signed by Nish Panchal and Lara Brown at Curtis Brown, and is currently developing a number of projects for both screen and stage.