Participants Revealed for Making Moves Choreographic Project

Sadler’s Wells’ Making Moves, a choreographic project for schools and youth groups to engage young people across England in dance, announces its first participants.

There are 16 youth groups and 34 schools taking part this academic year, from all over the country. Participants will create new dance works inspired by some of the world’s most exciting choreographers and have a chance to perform at Sadler's Wells. Each year 50 school and youth dance groups will be selected to take part in the project for young people aged 11 - 18 (up to 24 years for d/Deaf or disabled young dancers).

Making Moves provides participating groups with digital toolkits created by four professional dance artists connected with Sadler’s Wells. The four choreographers for the inaugural year are Alesandra Seutin, Dannielle “Rhimes” Lecointe, Jordan Douglas and Oona Doherty. The toolkits include a theme, suggested music, sources of inspiration such as poetry or visual art, and creative ideas for generating movement.

Group leaders will work with their young dancers to create a new dance work, which will be performed at their school or youth group during the autumn term and at a venue local to them in spring 2024. Sadler’s Wells staff and guest dance professionals will provide verbal and written feedback.

Eight groups will be invited to perform on one of Sadler’s Wells’ stages on 24 July 2024, to a public audience and a panel of professionals from the dance sector. One group will be given an award for Best New Choreography.

The project began with a training weekend for group leaders at Sadler’s Wells on 16 and 17 September.

Choreographer Jordan Douglas said: "Making Moves is an exciting and inclusive opportunity for schools and youth groups to understand how we make hip hop dance theatre for world class stages. It means the world that all types of children, from all walks of life, are able to access the arts and on their own terms.”

Tory East, group leader for Hampshire Youth Dance Company said: “I think what has been really beautiful about the weekend is the space for teachers and artists to come together and connect. It’s really rare if you work as a freelance artist or teacher that you have the luxury of that time and space to connect with so many people from so many backgrounds and from across England, and to really delve into the artist’s toolkit because you spend so much time as a freelance artist by yourself creating your own choreographic ideas. So, to have that inspiration is gold.”

Joce Giles, Sadler’s Wells’ Director of Learning & Engagement said: “'We were delighted with the level of interest from groups applying to take part in the first year of Making Moves and are excited to be working with such a diverse range of schools and youth dance companies from across England. The teachers and youth dance leaders involved in the project are such a committed and inspiring group and we are looking forward to watching the work they create with their students.”

The groups taking part in the inaugural year are: Kesgrave High School in Ipswich; Thomas Gainsborough School in Sudbury; Obsidian School in Dereham; The Boswells School in Chelmsford; 28 Dance Company in Welwyn Garden City; Sharnbrook Academy in Bedford; St Angela’s Ursuline School in London; Studio3 Arts in Barking; Goop! Dance Company Park High School in Stanmore; Haringey Shed in London; Langley Park School for Boys in Beckenham; Acland Burghley School in London; The BRIT School in Croydon; ACE Youth in Birmingham; Curve Young Dance Company in Leicester; Northampton School for Boys in Northampton; Ascension Youth in Coventry; Burton and South Derbyshire College in Burton-on-Trent; The Redhill Academy in Nottingham; Barbara Priestman Academy in Sunderland; Dame Allan’s School in Newcastle; Fallibroome Academy in Macclesfield; Preston Youth Dance Company in Preston; Shockout Academy in Manchester; Altrincham Grammar School for Girls in Manchester; Stockport Grammar School in Stockport; Taciturn Youth Dance Company in Liverpool; The Orpheus Centre in Godstone, Surrey; Davison CE High School for Girls in Worthing; Ceyda Tanc Youth Dance in Brighton; Woking College in Woking; Priory School Lewes in Lewes; Ash Manor School in Ash; FuzzyLogic Male Youth Dance Company in Southampton; ORB Youth Dance Company in Eastleigh; Hampshire Youth Dance Company in Hampshire; Castle View Academy in Portsmouth; X Drive Company, John Wallis Academy in Ashford; Ivybridge Community College in Ivybridge; Stacked Wonky Youth Group in Porlock; Matravers School in Westbury; SGS College – Bristol Institute of Performing Arts in Stoke Gifford; Exeter College Dance Academy in Exeter; Coast Youth Dance Company in Dorset; York Youth Dance in York; Phoenix Youth Academy in Leeds; Resi/ Dance Youth Company in Bradford; High Storrs School in Sheffield; CAPA College in Wakefield and Explosive_UK, Leeds City College in Leeds.