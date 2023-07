PRIVATE LIVES, Starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge, to Transfer to West End

Noël Coward’s scintillating comic masterpiece Private Lives starring Nigel Havers and Patricia Hodge heads to the West End this Autumn.

A dazzling comedy which is both a witty and scathing study of the rich and reckless in love, Private Lives is one of Noël Coward’s most beloved plays. Marking the 50th Anniversary of Coward’s death, this acclaimed production is presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions and will open at the newly refurbished Ambassadors Theatre in London on 31 August 2023 for a strictly limited 12-week run until 25 November 2023. Press night will be on Wednesday 13 September.

Ex-spouses Elyot and Amanda are honeymooning with their new partners in the South of France only to find themselves in adjacent hotel rooms. Their initial horror evaporates as, in no time at all, they’re rekindling their previous passion. But when they daringly elope to Amanda’s Parisian flat their lust thaws as quickly as it had reignited and they resume the slanging match which drove them apart in the first place…

One of the UK’s most popular actors, Nigel Havers has been a favourite with audiences for nearly four decades. His roles on screen have encompassed Downton Abbey and Coronation Street, Chariots of Fire and The Charmer. Stage roles range from Art to Rebecca, to The Importance of Being Earnest at the National Theatre and becoming a mainstay of the annual pantomime at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

One of our best loved actresses, Patricia Hodge’s many theatre credits include Travels With My Aunt, Relative Values, Calendar Girls, His Dark Materials, Noises Off and A Little Night Music. Her recent television credits include A Very English Scandal, Downton Abbey and Miranda.

Dugald Bruce-Lockhart’s recent West End appearances include The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, The Deep Blue Sea, Mamma Mia!and he toured the UK in The 39 Steps. Television credits include The Crown and Foyle’s War.

Natalie Walter’s most recent theatre credits include Pack of Lies, Jerusalem and A Little Hotel on the Side. She was a regular performer in CBBC’s Horrible Histories.

Director Christopher Luscombe’s award-winning career has included plays, musicals and operas across the globe, from Nell Gwynn at Shakespeare’s Globe (Olivier Award for Best New Comedy) to The Rocky Horror Show which has toured for almost twenty years. Other notable productions include The Madness of George III, Spamalot, Sweeney Todd, The History Boys and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Private Lives will be the first production to be staged in the now fully refurbished Ambassadors Theatre, following ATG's multi-million-pound investment to improve facilities, customer experience, and access. The access improvement works carried out provide an access lift for the first time, the potential for 6 wheelchair spaces, accessible toilet facilities, and improved audio access to support the hearing impaired.

Private Lives is at the Ambassadors Theatre from 31 August - 25 November