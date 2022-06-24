PRIDE'S GOT TALENT Announces Finalists and Judges For This Sunday

Pride in London announced today the finalists for the Pride's Got Talent Competition, one of countless events marking the 50th anniversary of the Pride March in London. Now in its 10th year, Pride's Got Talent brings together a range of performers from across the LGBT+ community, showcasing its diversity, creativity, and talent.



Hosted by internationally-renowned artist and drag queen Michael Twaits, this year's event promises to be one of the most exciting during this year's Pride.



Taking place on 26 June 2022 at the legendary Her Majesty's Theatre, Pride's Got Talent will host an array of musical and cabaret acts, including comedy, drag, dancing, rock songs, and power ballads. Finalists will perform for a panel of acclaimed judges, including Drag Race UK's Victoria Scone, Mzz Kimberly, famed PR guru and manager Simon Jones, Tuck Shop's Chris Clegg, the programming team from Underbelly Festival and representatives BMG Production Music. The judges will select two winners, one from the five musical finalists, and one from the five cabaret finalists.



Finalists have competed in live heats over the last several months, as the field narrowed to ten outstanding finalists:



Musical Acts:

Valerio Lysander

Khalysis

Ring The Alarm

Kenan Kián

You Over Me



Cabaret Acts:

Alexa VOX -Singing sensation

Dian Cathal - Comedian

Shar Cooterie - Drag Queen

Jamie Fuxx - Drag King

The Alpha Dancers - Dance Troop



Both acts will win £1000 and a performance on the Pride Trafalgar Square stage and the winner of the cabaret category will also receive a merchandise pack from Tuckshop UK, and will headline their own cabaret show at a leading London venue. The music winner will additionally receive a three song EP, produced and mentored by BMG Production Music.



Pride's Got Talent begins the final week of Pride Month, culminating in the 2 July Pride March, which traces the route of the original 1972 March. Running from Hyde Park Corner, down Piccadilly, and concluding at Trafalgar Square, the March will kick off a day of concerts at four stages across Soho.



Pride's Got Talent tickets are priced from £10, and are available at https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/prides-got-talent-the-final-2022/.