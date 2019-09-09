PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Begins Previews on Valentine's Day 2020 At Piccadilly Theatre in London

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will preview from Valentine's Day 2020 at the Piccadilly Theatre where it will play for a strictly limited engagement of 46 weeks. Tickets on sale 13 September 2019. PrettyWomanTheMusical.com Casting to be announced soon.

Featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Adam Speers, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions said today "The West End loves a big night out and none come bigger than this new production re-telling the iconic and much loved movie. The UK has rocked to the legendary work of Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance for decades and we cannot wait to welcome audiences to the show".

Paula Wagner said "It is really wonderful that UK audiences will get to experience Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Piccadilly Theatre next year. Bryan and Jim's original score for the show brings an electric new dimension to Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton's beloved film. We were so fortunate to have Garry working with J.F. on the book of the show. They really captured the essence of Pretty Woman, and along with Jerry's skillful direction and choreography, this classic love story really has become a great night out at the theatre. 2020 also marks 30 years since the release of the film, and I can't think of a better place than the Piccadilly Theatre to celebrate!".

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990 becoming the third highest-grossing film worldwide that year. The film still holds the highest number of tickets in the US for a romantic comedy.

Atlantic Records' PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd. is the US General Manager.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre until August this year. The German production will open in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe on 29 September and the US tour will begin in September 2020. During its Broadway run, the show broke the box office record a total of four times and won three Audience Choice Awards. Critics and audiences alike have hailed the show 'A Must See Show' (Entertainment Tonight), 'If you love the movie, you'll love the musical' (BuzzFeed News) and 'A musical hit. A joyous production' (Daily Telegraph).





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You