PHOTO: The Queens Of SIX Celebrate 1,000 Performances In London

Worldwide hit musical SIX celebrated 1,000 performances in the West End last night with a special gala at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, who created the show, joined the Queens on stage to take a 1000th anniversary selfie of the cast and audience.

Check out the photo below!

Danielle Rose, Amanda Lindgren, Esme Rothero, Dionne Ward-Anderson, Lucy Moss, Meesha Turner, Rachel Rawlinson, Tseymaye Bob-Egbe, Toby Marlow, Claudia Kariuki, Roxanne Couch, Amy Di Bartolomeo, Paisley Billings

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

Since making its West End debut in 2018, SIX has won a global Queendom of amazing fans, achieved multiple award-nominations and playing to sold-out houses around the globe. Songs from its original studio album have been streamed over 340 million times across all platforms, with over 2 million views on YouTube and 3 billion views on TikTok, making it one of the world's most successful studio cast recordings in music history.

During the course of the pandemic, SIX moved first to the Lyric Theatre, before taking up permanent royal residence at the Vaudeville Theatre, where it is currently booking into 2023 and smashing all previously held box office records.

The current cast are Amy Di Bartolomeo, Amanda Lindgren, Claudia Kariuki, Dionne Ward-Anderson, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe and Meesha Turner, with Paisley Billings, Danielle Rose, Roxanne Couch, Rachel Rawlinson and Esme Rothero, backed by the all-female, on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting.

The current Queens have appeared at the Women in Film and Television Awards, performed on

ITV1's Dancing on Ice, and last month received the WhatsOnStage award for Best West End Show.

The original studio cast recording officially went Gold last November, and was released on vinyl

for the first time this month.

The West End production continues alongside a UK Tour, with further tours across North

America, Australia and New Zealand, an open-ended run on Broadway and two productions on board Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Producers of SIX have also just announced that the original West End Queens will reunite and

perform to over 9,000 people within the iconic main courtyard of their infamous ex-husband's

former residence, Hampton Court Palace, on Sunday 19 June and two performances on

Monday 20 June, 2022.