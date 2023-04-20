Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PETER PAN, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, and More Set for Rose Theatre's Upcoming Season

Learn more about the full lineup here!

Apr. 20, 2023  
Rose Theatre has announced its Autumn 2023 season:

The world premiere of Shooting Hedda Gabler by Nina Segal after Henrik Ibsen, directed by Jeff James, a Rose Original Production, opens on 4 October, with previews from 29 September, until 21 October 2023.

Arthur Miller's timeless masterpiece, A View From The Bridge, directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart, comes to the Rose Theatre from 31 October to 11 November in a new Rose Theatre co-production with Headlong, Chichester Festival Theatre, and Octagon Theatre Bolton.

A thrilling adventure awaits as Peter Pan flies into the Rose Theatre for Christmas in a new version by Evan Placey, with music and lyrics by Vikki Stone and directed by Lucy Morrell. Opening on 7 December, with previews from 1 December 2023, until 7 January 2024. Packed with song, dance, magic and featuring members of the talented Rose Youth Theatre.

The next in the Rose Theatre's 'In Conversation with...' series is also announced following the inaugural in conversation with Hugh Bonneville in March. Academy Award winning actor Hayley Mills joins Artistic Director Christopher Haydon in a special event on 14 May to raise money for the Rose Theatre.

Also visiting the Rose Theatre, Tall Stories' enchanting adaptation of the much-loved Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler book, The Gruffalo's Child, returns from 24 - 29 October 2023.


Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director, said "I'm delighted to announce an autumn season that features Rose Original Productions from some of the freshest and most exciting new voices in theatre. Director Jeff James returns after his smash hit production of Persuasion to direct Shooting Hedda Gabler, Nina Segal's radical new adaptation of Ibsen's classic. And I can't wait to share Olivier Award nominee Jasmine Woodcock-Stewart's remarkable take on Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge, as she directs at the Rose for the first time. As ever, our Christmas show will bring together professional performers and members of our exceptionally talented Rose Youth Theatre; what better story to tell with this mix of artists - younger and older - than that of Peter Pan, the boy who never grew up? Evan Placey, who is adapting, is a writer I have wanted to work with for years, and I can't wait to see the magic that he, composer and lyricist Vikki Stone, and director Lucy Morrell, work on this classic adventure. I am proud that the Rose remains committed to providing great nights out in Kingston at an affordable price to families and theatre goers from all walks of life."




Phoenix Dance Theatre Launches Search For Its Next Artistic Director And Announces New Tru Photo
Phoenix Dance Theatre Launches Search For Its Next Artistic Director And Announces New Trustees
Phoenix Dance Theatre has an incredible history spanning more than forty years. Following a recent strategic review, the company has devised a robust forward strategy and positive organisational culture that are underpinned by a clear set of values. It is now seeking a talented and ambitious Artistic Director to drive the artistic vision of the company for the next four years.
BOWDONBURY FESTIVAL Announces Additional Acts for 2023 Lineup Photo
BOWDONBURY FESTIVAL Announces Additional Acts for 2023 Lineup
The countdown is on to this year's unmissable Bowdonbury Festival which is now just a month away.
Royal Academy Of Dance Appoints Stephen Moss As Chair Of Board Of Trustees Photo
Royal Academy Of Dance Appoints Stephen Moss As Chair Of Board Of Trustees
Stephen Moss joins the Royal Academy of Dance at an exciting time for one of the world's pre-eminent dance education and training organisations as it continues to empower people across the globe through dance.
Christine Mackie Comes to Hope Mill Theatre in June in LEAR Photo
Christine Mackie Comes to Hope Mill Theatre in June in LEAR
HER Productions, Unseemly Women & Girl Gang Manchester have announced the casting of Christine Mackie - Coronation Street's much loved Dr Gaddas - in the title role of their joint Shakespearian production, Lear.

