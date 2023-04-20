PETER PAN, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, and More Set for Rose Theatre's Upcoming Season

Rose Theatre has announced its Autumn 2023 season:

The world premiere of Shooting Hedda Gabler by Nina Segal after Henrik Ibsen, directed by Jeff James, a Rose Original Production, opens on 4 October, with previews from 29 September, until 21 October 2023.

Arthur Miller's timeless masterpiece, A View From The Bridge, directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart, comes to the Rose Theatre from 31 October to 11 November in a new Rose Theatre co-production with Headlong, Chichester Festival Theatre, and Octagon Theatre Bolton.

A thrilling adventure awaits as Peter Pan flies into the Rose Theatre for Christmas in a new version by Evan Placey, with music and lyrics by Vikki Stone and directed by Lucy Morrell. Opening on 7 December, with previews from 1 December 2023, until 7 January 2024. Packed with song, dance, magic and featuring members of the talented Rose Youth Theatre.

The next in the Rose Theatre's 'In Conversation with...' series is also announced following the inaugural in conversation with Hugh Bonneville in March. Academy Award winning actor Hayley Mills joins Artistic Director Christopher Haydon in a special event on 14 May to raise money for the Rose Theatre.

Also visiting the Rose Theatre, Tall Stories' enchanting adaptation of the much-loved Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler book, The Gruffalo's Child, returns from 24 - 29 October 2023.





Christopher Haydon, Artistic Director, said "I'm delighted to announce an autumn season that features Rose Original Productions from some of the freshest and most exciting new voices in theatre. Director Jeff James returns after his smash hit production of Persuasion to direct Shooting Hedda Gabler, Nina Segal's radical new adaptation of Ibsen's classic. And I can't wait to share Olivier Award nominee Jasmine Woodcock-Stewart's remarkable take on Arthur Miller's A View From the Bridge, as she directs at the Rose for the first time. As ever, our Christmas show will bring together professional performers and members of our exceptionally talented Rose Youth Theatre; what better story to tell with this mix of artists - younger and older - than that of Peter Pan, the boy who never grew up? Evan Placey, who is adapting, is a writer I have wanted to work with for years, and I can't wait to see the magic that he, composer and lyricist Vikki Stone, and director Lucy Morrell, work on this classic adventure. I am proud that the Rose remains committed to providing great nights out in Kingston at an affordable price to families and theatre goers from all walks of life."