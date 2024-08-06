PEOPLE, PLACES, & THINGS and VANYA To Launch on NT at Home With Streaming Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On 19 September, audiences worldwide can stream the critically acclaimed productions People, Places & Things with Denise Gough (Angels in America), and VANYA with Andrew Scott (All of us Strangers, Fleabag) on National Theatre at Home. The worldwide double streaming premiere is exclusively available for subscribers of the pioneering theatre platform by The National Theatre on ntathome.com. Subscriptions are available from £9.99 a month, or £99.99 annually.

At 7pm BST, audiences can tune in on NT at Home to watch Scott brings to life multiple characters in this radical new version of Chekhov's masterpiece Uncle Vanya, alongside a community watching around the world. Adapted by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time) and directed by Sam Yates, the production was filmed during its sold-out critically acclaimed run in London's West End, presented by Wessex Grove, Gavin Kalin Productions and Kater Gordon. It has since been screened through National Theatre Live over 5,000 times in cinemas worldwide.

At 9pm BST, Duncan MacMillan's (Lungs, 1984) intoxicating hit play People, Places & Things, directed by Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies, Wolf Hall, This House) and designed by Tony Award-winner Bunny Christie will have its digital debut, presented by Seaview Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Mark Gordon Pictures/ Eilene Davidson Production and Second Half Productions. Originally co-produced by The National Theatre and Headlong, Denise Gough reprises her Olivier Award-winning role as Emma, a struggling actress whose life is spinning recklessly out of control. Following the premiere, both productions will be available to stream on the platform where subscribers can experience Gough's ‘blisteringly funny, brilliantly physical and achingly human' (Financial Times) performance from the comfort of home.

Both titles will be available with captions, Audio Description and British Sign Language on the platform.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is Headline Sponsor of National Theatre at Home.

National Theatre at Home is also supported by The Linbury Trust.

