Over Sixty Songwriters Worldwide Collaborate In New Song Cycle Hosted Digitally By The Other Palace

MPTheatricals are working in collaboration with The Other Palace to present on hope: a digital song cycle - a live, one of a kind musical theatre trilogy exploring the many shades of hope. Written by over 60 composers from around the world, on hope: a digital song cycle explores the spectrum of sounds, experiences and perspectives of hope.

Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief), Benjamin Scheuer (The Lion), and Vikki Stone (#zoologicalsociety) are amongst the composers who have written brand new material for on hope: a digital song cycle. Bringing the songs to life are a team of performers, choreographers, arrangers, animators and editors who will create a number of unique pieces which will be woven together to create a brand new digital musical theatre experience.

While theatres are unable to open, director/producer Matt Powell and writer/dramaturg Victoria Saxton began to explore what could be done digitally that isn't possible with a traditional song cycle in a theatre space: "The constraints have actually opened up a new exciting avenue and we are honoured by the volume of responses from creatives and technical masterminds who are donating their time and working relentlessly to bring some hope in these uncertain times."

Kiki Stevenson, The Other Palace's Artistic Programme Coordinator said, "The Other Palace is honoured to collaborate on a brand new piece of digital musical theatre with an exciting lineup of international writers and creatives, producing new material reflective of our current situations."

The trilogy will be streamed live on The Other Palace's YouTube channel, broadcasting on Wednesday 29th April, 6th May & 13th May at 7:30pm. Performances will be free to watch, however MPTheatricals have launched a fundraising initiative to support the creative talent involved in the project during this challenging time.

The project's curators acknowledge, "Life is hard for all at the moment and where we can, we want to give back to the artists providing their time and talent to make something beautiful. All funds raised will go towards supporting production costs & provide all artists with a donation for their contribution."

More information on the artists involved, how to watch and support on hope: a digital song cycle can be found here https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/on-hope-a-digital-song-cycle/

Directed by Matt Powell, with dramaturgy by Victoria Saxton.

In collaboration with The Other Palace

Technical Production and Consultancy by Bartek Podkowa, Heather Pasfield & Russell Bender

Full List of Song Writers: Amies and Clements, AJ O'Neill, Åke Andersson, Alanya Bridge, Alex Syiek, Amir Shoenfield & Caitlyn Burt, Amy Clare Tasker, Anne-Marie Piaza, Becca Blackmore, Bella Barlow & A.C Smith, Bella Barlow & Nikki Racklin, Benjamin Scheuer, Chris Ash & Victoria Saxton, Chris Hutchings, Cynthia Wong, Davyd Strahan-Hughes, Drew Dillon, Eleanor Griffiths, Eléonore Duizabo, Emily Rose Simons, Grace Joy Howarth, Gus Gowland, Hilmi Jaidin, Izzy Owen, Jaime Lozano & Neena Beber, janine browne (jb), Jean-Paul Mark Shlom, Joe Howlett, Joe McNeice & Matt Spalding, Jon Hare, Jonathan O'Neill & Issac Savage, Jordan Li-Smith, Jude Taylor, Kath Haling, Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm & Earl Marrows, Keurim Hur & Tidtaya Sinutoke, Kevin Velez, KS Lewkowicz, Laura Barati & TJ Rubin, Leanne Sedin, Lewis Cornay, Lillia Woodbury, Luke Disomma, Maisy Beth Crunden, Meg McGrady & Laura McGrady, Michael Patrick Walker, Neil Bastian, Omar Baroud, Phoebe & Isabella Mansell, Rachel Bellman & Josh Bird, Raphael Smith, Rebecca Hart, Rob Rokicki, Sam Young, Samantha Rosenblatt & Lucy O'Brien, Sara Eeke & Giles Fernando, Sarah Middleton & Josh Sneesby, Sharon Kenny, Stew Simpson, Susannah Pearse, Tony Greenlaw, Vic Landa & Mayta Cohen, William Karras & Janey Feingold, Vikki Stone, Zoe Morris & Matthew Mori, Zoe Morris & Rachel Hammond





