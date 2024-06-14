Listen: Kym Marsh Sings 'Animal Lover' From 101 DALMATIONS THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The studio recording of "Animal Lover" from 101 Dalmatians The Musical has been released on all streaming platforms. This is the first music track released from Kym Marsh in 20 years.

Listen to the song below!

The song is Cruella de Vil’s big solo number in the touring stage production, and Kym took to the studio a couple of weeks ago to record it with musical supervisor Alfonso Casado Trigo. You can see them at work with the new video:

Animal Lover, alongside all the songs in 101 Dalmatians The Musical, was written by Douglas Hodge with orchestration by Jack Hopkins, and Leigh Stanford Thompson is the musical director.

101 Dalmatians The Musical opens at the New Wimbledon Theatre on the 22nd June 2024 and tours the UK and Ireland until 5th January 2025. For more information see https://101dalmatians.co.uk/.

