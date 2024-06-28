Original London Cast of AVENUE Q Will Reunite to Celebrate the Show's 18th Birthday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Avenue Q will return to London for a once-in-a-lifetime reunion on Sunday 10th November, with two very special concert performances at The Sondheim Theatre.

Avenue Q is finally coming of age! 18 years old and just as naughty, the original London company featuring Jon Robyns (Princeton/Rod), Julie Atherton (Kate/Lucy), Simon Lipkin (Nicky/Trekkie/Blue Bear), Giles Terrera (Gary Coleman), Ann Harada (Christmas Eve), Sion Lloyd (Brian) and Jacqui Sanchez (Mrs T/Yellow Bear), are back together for one huge 18th Birthday party.

Part flesh, part felt and packed with heart, Avenue Q is the mischievous, badly behaved but irresistibly charming musical about the lovably hopeless characters on a downtown New York Street trying to make sense of life's burning issues: love, work, relationships and, above all, just how are you supposed to pay the bills with a BA in English?

Winner of the Tony "Triple Crown" for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, Avenue Q premiered in London at the Noël Coward Theatre (formerly the Albery Theatre) in 2006 and played at total of 1,179 performances in the West End (also at the Gielgud Theatre and Wyndham's Theatre) before it closed in October 2010.

Brilliantly funny, with a terrific batch of songs performed by a cast of hugely talented performers and puppets, Avenue Q really is the musical like no other.

Not for the easily offended.

Avenue Q in Concert is produced by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield for Sisco Entertainment and directed by Julie Atherton, with musical direction by James Doughty.

Avenue Q has music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and a book by Jeff Whitty.

