Opera Returns To Charing Cross Theatre With THE HUMAN VOICE
Performances are 23 December - 30 December, 2022.
Steven M. Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited present 'The Human Voice' composed by Francis Poulanc with libretto by Jean Cocteau, in an English language translation by Joseph Machlis, directed by Alejandro Bonatto, who recently directed Donzetti's 'Rita' at Charing Cross Theatre.
The opera stars Soprano Natalie Lemercier for a strictly limited season of 5 performances, 23 December - 30 December, 2022.
Creative team:
Director Alejandro Bonatto
Musical Director Elspeth Wilkes
Production Designer Andreas Skourtis
Lighting Designer Rob Halliday
