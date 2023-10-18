Onsale Now: AFTERGLOW at the Southwark Playhouse

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Now Onsale: Afterglow at Southwark Playhouse

The climax is just the beginning.

When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed for a night, a new and intimate connection is ignited. As all three men come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust, relationships are challenged and futures are shaken. A raw, funny, and sensual exploration of polyamory, commitment, and modern love.

Reuniting its original, record-breaking creative team, including director and creator S. Asher Gelman, international hit sensation Afterglow returns to London.

Afterglow is at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 12 January - 10 February 2024