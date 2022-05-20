Old Red Lion Theatre Pub Given £250,000 'Levelling-Up' Grant

London's Old Red Lion theatre pub has been awarded a grant of £250,000 from the government's 'levelling up' funding, reports The Stage.

According to the government, the funding has saved the pub theatre from risk of closure. The venue plans to relaunch as an arts and social hub, which will see it host more community events.

The family-run Old Red Lion theatre pub is one of London's oldest pubs, said to have been founded in 1415.

Minister for Levelling Up, the Union and Constitution, Neil O'Brien MP said "Through this fund we are empowering local people, restoring their pride in the places where they live and levelling up communities across the United Kingdom."

