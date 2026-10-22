OPERATION MINCEMEAT to Play Belgrade Theatre Coventry October 2027

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The Tony and double Olivier Award-winning hit musical will bring its wildly entertaining true story to Coventry from Tuesday 12 to Saturday 16 October 2027.

Avalon Promotions presents Operation Mincemeat, the Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical and Broadway hit, at Belgrade Theatre Coventry from Tuesday 12 to Saturday 16 October 2027.

With more than 160 five-star reviews and a Tony Award to its name, Operation Mincemeat has become the best-reviewed show in West End history. Following phenomenal demand, the musical has extended the UK leg of its world tour, bringing its gloriously chaotic and outrageously funny story to audiences across the country.

The year is 1943, and Britain is losing the war. The solution? Gamble the future of the nation on a stolen corpse. Part Singin' in the Rain, part Strangers on a Train, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the secret mission that helped the Allies turn the tide of the Second World War.

How did a dead body, a fake love letter and – of all people – James Bond creator Ian Fleming come together to wrong-foot Hitler? Audiences can discover the extraordinary answer in this wildly inventive musical comedy, bursting with the kind of chaos that simply could not be made up.

Written by Triple Tony Award-nominated musical theatre company SpitLip – David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts – and directed by Olivier Award-nominated Robert Hastie, Operation Mincemeat began life as a small-scale production at London's New Diorama Theatre in 2019. Its devoted following grew through sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios, before the show transferred to the West End's Fortune Theatre in May 2023.

Since then, the production has enjoyed extraordinary success on both sides of the Atlantic. It won the Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical, has received 24 awards from 68 nominations, and made its Broadway debut at the Golden Theatre, where it won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

The musical continues its acclaimed West End run alongside its international tour, which is taking the production to audiences across four continents.

The Belgrade Theatre's Interim CEO, Emma Flatley said, “We're absolutely thrilled to be welcoming Operation Mincemeat to Coventry. It's a brilliantly inventive, laugh-out-loud musical that takes an extraordinary and often overlooked story from history and turns it into a truly unforgettable night at the theatre. Its phenomenal success is testament to the originality, wit and sheer theatricality of the production, and we can't wait for our audiences to experience it here at the Belgrade.”

Operation Mincemeat comes to Belgrade Theatre Coventry from Tuesday 12 to Saturday 16 October 2027.

For further information and tickets, visit www.belgrade.co.uk/events/operation-mincemeat

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