OPERATION MINCEMEAT Audience Surprise Cast Dressed as Show Characters

Over 80 Operation Mincemeat fans watched the show dressed up as characters as part of #OperationInterestingMan, making up almost a quarter of the audience over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The hashtag #OperationInterestingMan recently started to mysteriously appear on X/Twitter. Over 80 #Mincefluencers- a devoted community of mega fans- surprised Operation Mincemeat at the West End’s Fortune Theatre, making up just under a quarter of the raucous audience in costumes from every different character in the musical.

In total, the five person multi-rolling cast play 32 characters.

Since opening in the West End in May, the show has garnered 65 five-star reviews and recently announced its fourth extension until 24 February 2024.

It has also been announced that Reece Shearsmith will host a post-show Q&A tomorrow night, Thursday 31 August.