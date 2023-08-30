OPERATION MINCEMEAT Audience Surprise Cast Dressed as Show Characters

The fans made up almost a quarter of the audience

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting TH Photo 1 Guest Blog: Author Jodi Picoult on Cancel Culture and the Power of Rhetoric in Adapting THE BOOK THIEF
Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity Photo 2 Leading London Ballet School Young Dancers Academy Announces New Identity
Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away Photo 3 Broadway and West End Actor Chris Peluso Has Passed Away
Photos: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse, Starring Caissie Levy Photo 4 Photos: First Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse, Starring Caissie Levy

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Audience Surprise Cast Dressed as Show Characters

Over 80 Operation Mincemeat fans watched the show dressed up as characters as part of #OperationInterestingMan, making up almost a quarter of the audience over the Bank Holiday weekend.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Audience Surprise Cast Dressed as Show Characters The hashtag #OperationInterestingMan recently started to mysteriously appear on X/Twitter. Over 80 #Mincefluencers- a devoted community of mega fans- surprised Operation Mincemeat at the West End’s Fortune Theatre, making up just under a quarter of the raucous audience in costumes from every different character in the musical.

In total, the five person multi-rolling cast play 32 characters.

Since opening in the West End in May, the show has garnered 65 five-star reviews and recently announced its fourth extension until 24 February 2024.

It has also been announced that Reece Shearsmith will host a post-show Q&A tomorrow night, Thursday 31 August.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Kylie Minogue to Host ITV Special From Royal Albert Hall Photo
Kylie Minogue to Host ITV Special From Royal Albert Hall

The show will feature sensational live performances, as well as an array of questions from the floor posed by specially invited VIP guests, including celebrity Kylie superfans. With a staggering five decade career, Kylie will look back on the highlights of a life in music and showbiz, including the summer smash-hit chart topper Padam Padam.

2
Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Photo
Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert

An all-new trailer has been released for Death Note the Musical in Concert in London, featuring new show footage. Check out the video here!

3
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL In Concert Adds Extra West End Performance at the Lyric Theatre Photo
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL In Concert Adds Extra West End Performance at the Lyric Theatre

After selling out 3 shows at the London Palladium in just hours and announcing an unprecedented immediate transfer to another West End Theatre, the Lyric, for 6 additional shows, Death Note THE MUSICAL in Concert today adds a 10th show due to overwhelming public demand.

4
CHOOSE YOUR OWN! Comes to Canal Cafe Photo
CHOOSE YOUR OWN! Comes to Canal Cafe

Choose Your Own is the improvised play where the audience make all the key decisions! 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

VOGUE WORLD Launches London Fund for the Performing ArtsVOGUE WORLD Launches London Fund for the Performing Arts
Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA StrikeHannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike
London Theatre Week: See THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace for just £25!London Theatre Week: See THE LITTLE BIG THINGS @sohoplace for just £25!
London Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for PYGMALION at the Old VicLondon Theatre Week: Tickets from £25 for PYGMALION at the Old Vic

Videos

Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video Video: Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer Video
Watch: The Old Vic Theatre Releases PYGMALION Teaser Trailer
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End Video
Check Out an All-New Trailer For LA BAMBA in the West End
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House Video
Watch the Trailer for PICTURE A DAY LIKE THIS at The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You