ONE MAN MUSICAL To The Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Following a triumphant debut run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and two sell-out runs at Soho Theatre, which saw the brand-new musical receive rave reviews, One Man Musical will now transfer to the Underbelly Boulevard Soho in London's West End from Thursday 16th January to Sunday 2nd March.

Presented by Flo & Joan and Avalon, One Man Musical is the new, never-before witnessed one-man show about a renowned gentleman who you will know and recognise. The show features a star cast of one (man) played by George Fouracres (Hamlet at The Globe, Don't Hug Me I'm Scared Channel 4, Mates In Chelsea at Royal Court) who takes the role of the titular ‘One Man' and the show's solo lead.

While Georgie Staight (Operation Mincemeat, Dawn French Is A Huge Tw*t, The Wizard of Oz) directs this brand-new production, supported by a full band (two musical comedians hiding at the back of the stage named Rosie and Nicola Dempsey, aka Flo & Joan), and together they are set to give audiences a chance to see a maestro at work.

Tickets are on pre-sale from 12noon today to members of the One Man Musical mailing list which can be found at onemanmusical.com, with tickets going on general sale on Monday 9th December at 10am.

