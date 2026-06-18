ONE DAY: THE MUSICAL to Transfer to the West End

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One Day, the new musical is an adaptation of David Nicholls' novel, will make its West End premiere this fall. Following its world premiere at the Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh earlier this year, performances in London are set to start at the Garrick Theatre on Tuesday 17 November, 2026. Jamie Muscato (Cabaret, Playhouse Theatre; The Great Gatsby, London Coliseum; Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Piccadilly Theatre) and Sharon Rose (Sylvia, Old Vic Theatre; Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre) will reprise their roles as 'Dex' and 'Em.' Tickets go on general on sale Thursday, 18 June at 10am.

This brand-new adaptation of the beloved story is written by the Lyceum's former Artistic Director David Greig (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Touching The Void, The Lorax), with music and lyrics by Abner and Amanda Ramirez (of acclaimed US band Johnnyswim), with additional material by Jeremy Sams, and directed by Tony and Olivier award nominee Max Webster (Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, The Importance of Being Ernest with Ncuti Gatwa, Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible, West End and Broadway).

Emma walks into Dexter's life on the night of their graduation. One unsuspecting day that changes them both forever. But where will they be on this day next year? And the year after that? And every year that follows? As Em and Dex's lives intertwine through joy and heartbreak, missed opportunities and second chances, they navigate love, ambition, and the unpredictable twists of life.

One of the most treasured romances of the 21st century, which has sold over five million copies worldwide and inspired both film and television adaptations, is brought to life as never before in the life-affirming ONE DAY – The MUSICAL. The fresh and emotionally rich interpretation captures the intensity of youthful romance, the moments that define us forever, and the enduring hope that love will find its way.

Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska for Melting Pot added: “From the moment we encountered One Day, we recognised its extraordinary emotional power. This is a story for anyone who has been in love, for anyone whose life hasn't gone to plan, for anyone whose life has, for anyone who has had a parent, or a child, or a friend – so everyone really – which is why is has resonated with millions of people around the world. With a remarkable creative team, a score that takes us on the emotional rollercoaster of Emma and Dexter's journey, and the world-class talents of Jamie Muscato and Sharon Rose originating the lead roles, One Day The Musical promises to be a very special show indeed. We cannot wait to bring this story to life on the West End stage.”

Jamie Muscato's theatre credits include: Cabaret (Playhouse Theatre); The Great Gatsby (London Coliseum; WhatsOnStage Award nomination – Best Performer in a Musical); Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 (Donmar Warehouse; Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical); Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly); Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (Sondheim); West Side Story (Leicester Curve); Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket & The Other Palace; WhatsOnStage Award nomination – Best Actor in a Musical). His TV And Film credits include: What We Wished We Could Be; The Colour of Spring; Les Misérables. Chemistry of Death; The Undeclared War; Pistol; The Trial of Christine Keeler; Cilla.

Sharon Rose's extensive theatre credits include the titular role in Sylvia at the Old Vic Theatre, alongside Beverley Knight, and her leading role as Eliza Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning Hamilton. Further theatre credits include Caroline, Or Change, Motown, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical and Sister Act. Her work on screen includes roles in BBC's Silent Witness and feature film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, with Forest Whitaker.

Sharon will next be seen in the upcoming PBS series The Forsyte Saga, with Stephen Moyer and Francesca Annis. Most recently Sharon starred in the critically acclaimed The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry at the Chichester Festival Theatre and as Emma in One Day: The Musical, which premiered at Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh.

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