ONCE UPON A TIME IN SOKOTO to Tour Through Summer 2027

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Fuel has announced an extension to the world premiere tour of Once Upon a Time in Sokoto, an epic and gripping family drama by internationally acclaimed poet and playwright Inua Ellams (Barber Shop Chronicles, Three Sisters), directed by Roy Alexander Weise (Nine Night, ROBOTA). Following its 2026 autumn premiere and an acclaimed opening run presented in associating with Touring Together, the production will now continue on tour through to Summer 2027 with new national tour dates added, including Theatre by the Lake (24 to 27 March 2027) with tickets on sale from 3 November, and a four-week London run at Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (13 April to 8 May 2027) on sale at 10am today.

As previously announced, Fuel is currently touring the production, in association with Touring Together, to Nottingham Playhouse (29–31 October), Warwick Arts Centre (5–7 November), Leeds Playhouse (11–14 November), Brighton Dome (17–21 November) and Bristol Old Vic (2–13 February 2027).

Once Upon a Time in Sokoto stars Adeola Yemitan (Elektra, Much Ado About Nothing) as Nafisa, Antonia Layiwola (Is Dat U Yh?, Silkworm) as Zinari, Bayo Gbadamosi (The Great, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof) as Hadiru and Will Atiomo (Blitz, The Sandman) as Yusef.

“There are powers that bind the world together, softer than spirits yet stronger than stone, that tie the river to the tree, the tree to rain clouds, rain clouds to the land, and people to each other.”

The 2024 Alfred Fagon Award-winning play tells the epic story of a beautiful but unlikely friendship forged between an enslaved woman and her former master. Differences in faith, culture and heritage are overcome in the face of new enemies, in a gripping family drama set against the backdrop of events leading to the creation of Nigeria.

Inua Ellams, Writer, said:“I'm really excited about Once Upon a Time in Sokoto's tour extension. It'll be new ground for me; I've never had work staged in the Lake District, and Theatre by the Lake in Keswick is a gorgeous setting for this story. And coming home to London, where so many of the women who helped shaped the story live; I've been dying to show them what we made and the Lyric Hammersmith is a perfect, perfect space.”

Roy Alexander Weise, Director, said: “This play is an important part of Nigerian history and African history but it is also British history and world history. To be able to make more stops around the country shedding light through this epic story is a gift; to see auditoriums filled with ecstatic and diverse audiences celebrating a lost African civilisation is a blessing.

I've not had a show on in our capital city since The Hot Wing King in 2024 and I'm buzzing to get back, to give audiences something fresh and to Raise the Roof with my communities. There may be tears. There will be laughter. And certainly loads to think and talk about.”

Kate McGrath, Artistic Director & CEO, Fuel said: 'All of us at Fuel are thrilled by the reaction to this show from audiences and reviewers alike, and delighted to be able to extend its tour dates. This marks Fuel's first performances at the beautiful Theatre by the Lake, and a return to the Lyric Hammersmith where we began four happy years producing the theatre's year-round programme exactly 20 years ago. We're hugely grateful to our Touring Together partners, China Plate, Royal & Derngate, Leeds Playhouse, Brighton Dome, Oxford Playhouse, Warwick Arts Centre and Arts Council England, for their collaboration, enabling new work to tour to audiences right across the UK. We look forward to welcoming audiences in Keswick and London to this vibrant production telling an extraordinary story which connects us all.'

Once Upon a Time in Sokoto was co-commissioned and developed by Fuel with The National Theatre. Originally presented by Fuel in association with Touring Together - a new national programme, bringing bold stories which shine a fresh light on the world we live in today, to audiences across the country. Touring Together is a China Plate and Fuel initiative in collaboration with Brighton Dome, Leeds Playhouse, Oxford Playhouse, Royal and Derngate, Northampton and Warwick Arts Centre, generously supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Full UK Tour Dates

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

28 September - 10 October 2026

Oxford Playhouse

13 -17 October 2026

Nottingham Playhouse

29 - 31 October 2026

Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry

5-7 November 2026

Leeds Playhouse

11 -14 November 2026

Brighton Dome

17 - 21 November 2026

Bristol Old Vic

2-13 February 2027

Theatre By the Lake (on sale 3 November)

24 - 27 March 2027

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

13 April - 8 May 2027

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