OLIVE JAR Comes to Grand Junction in July

Performances run 6 -8 July 2023.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Olive Jar, explores the rich heritage of West Londoners from Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Lebanon, Morocco, and beyond and celebrates the lives and diverse narratives that exist amongst all Arab communities.

The show is a result of intensive and immersive workshops with the community local to Grand Junction, a vibrant multi-arts venue and community culture hub based at St Mary Magdalene's Church in West London. Grade 1 Listed, the church was built in the 1860s by the great Victorian architect G. E. Street and is considered one of the finest Neo-Gothic churches in the country. Olive Jar showcases the unique perspectives, traditions, and narratives of all who call this part of west London home.

The olive tree roots us to our land, on our tables they offer hope as well as food. Like olives, our stories wait, hidden and preserved in their jars, to be shared. Some will be bitter, and others sweet.

Olive Jar holds stories of winding journeys to a new place, half-remembered memories passed down through the generations, finding a little bit of home in a big city, and marks what stays the same and what changes. The performance will lead the audience into an atmospheric world of empowerment and resistance, where tea and olives can be shared with new friends.

London based director, playwright and performer Elias Matar grew up in the Galilee where he founded Ibillin Theatre and El Bayet Centre for Performing Arts. Directing credits include A Dress of My Own, a feminist dance theatre production for El Amal Dance Company (Nazratheh), Needle and Thin Thread for Almanarah Institution (Nazareth), and Nisan Darkness, a musical production of El Karawan Choir (Ibillin).

Ruba Shamshoum, a Palestinian musician from Nazareth now living in London, creates poetic dream pop with jazz and Middle Eastern influences. She collaborated with musicians in Ireland and the Middle East and wrote music for the film "When I Saw You". Her debut album 'Shamat' (2017) and EP 'Risha' (2021) explore themes of identity, escapism, fear, and love, with lyrics telling stories of vulnerability and human connection to nature and the self.

Katherina Radeva, a set and costume designer, theatre maker, and visual artist from Bulgaria, now based in the UK, has won multiple awards for her designs, which have been showcased worldwide. As co-artistic director of Two Destination Language, she also tours extensively and advocates for inclusion, diversity, and fair pay in the arts. Her visual art has been exhibited in Europe and the US.

Mike Tweddle, a theatre director, writer, dramaturg, and teacher, served as Artistic Director of Tobacco Factory Theatres in Bristol from 2016-22. Mike co-led Out of Chaos theatre ensemble and worked with performance collective Babakas, including the critically acclaimed "Our Fathers". He also co-founded and co-directed BE FESTIVAL from 2010-2015. Mike trained as an actor at Jacques Lecoq School in Paris.

Nigel Edwards is a lighting designer who has spent 33 years with Forced Entertainment, 21 with Michael Laub/Remote Control and 14 with Ryuichi Sakamoto. Nigel's recent work includes Hear The Angels Sing by Magnetic North, This Is Memorial Device at Wee Red Bar, Marc Almond UK tour, Hold Tight by Vincent Dance, War Requiem Nitin Sawnhney/Coventry Cathedrals.

Production Manager Thom Ashworth has been a freelance musician, sound engineer and videographer for more than 20 years. Recent credits include projects with Goldie, Talvin Singh, and Shakespeare's Globe. As a folk musician, Thom is a critically acclaimed singer and bassist, described by FRUK as "like a modern day Martin Carthy".




