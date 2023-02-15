Now on Sale: HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT
Get tickets from just £42
It's time to go hunting for Horcruxes once more: part one of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ in Concert is nearly here!
A live symphony orchestra performs Alexandre Desplat's epic score as the franchise's seventh film is projected onto a giant screen. Join all your favourite characters - and not-so-favourite ones! - as they encounter familiar dangers, new threats, and powerful friendships.
Brought To You By CineConcerts.
WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ in Concert is at the Royal Albert Hall on 3 and 4 November
