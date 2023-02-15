Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Now on Sale: HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT

Get tickets from just £42

Feb. 15, 2023  
Now on Sale: HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT

Tickets from just £42 for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ in Concert

It's time to go hunting for Horcruxes once more: part one of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ in Concert is nearly here!

A live symphony orchestra performs Alexandre Desplat's epic score as the franchise's seventh film is projected onto a giant screen. Join all your favourite characters - and not-so-favourite ones! - as they encounter familiar dangers, new threats, and powerful friendships.

Brought To You By CineConcerts.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s23)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows™ in Concert is at the Royal Albert Hall on 3 and 4 November




