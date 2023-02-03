Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Now on Sale: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST at Lyric Hammersmith

Get tickets from £18 for Dario's Fo's classic farce

Feb. 03, 2023  
Tickets from £18 for Accidental Death Of An Anarchist

An Anarchist has fallen to his death from a police station window. But did he jump or was he thrown?

As the police prepare for an inquiry into the incident, an unhinged showman known only as the Maniac is arrested and brought into the station. Seizing the opportunity to put on a show, he leads the police in an absurd recreation of their version of events, exposing the cover-ups, corruption and profound idiocy of an institution in free-fall.

A razor-sharp satire, Tom Basden's wickedly hilarious adaptation relocates Dario Fo's classic farce to contemporary London and features a show-stopping performance from Daniel Rigby, as the Maniac.

A Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Sheffield Theatres co-production in association with Playful Productions.

Tickets from £18

Accidental Death Of An Anarchist is at Lyric Hammersmith from 18 March - 8 April





