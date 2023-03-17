Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
See the Almeida theatre's production transfer to the West End

Mar. 17, 2023  
Now Onsale: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at the Phoenix Theatre

Grab your tickets for the West End transfer of Rebecca Frecknall's A Streetcar Named Desire

On a street in New Orleans, in the blistering summer heat, a sister spirals.

When Blanche unexpectedly visits her estranged sister Stella, she brings with her a past that will threaten their future. As Stella's husband Stanley stalks closer to the truth, Blanche's fragile world begins to fracture. Reality and illusion collide and a violent conflict changes their lives forever.

Almeida Associate Director Rebecca Frecknall's "heartstopping" (The Telegraph) revival of Tennessee Williams' masterpiece transfers to the West End for a limited six week run.

Patsy Ferran ("astonishingly good" Time Out) returns as Blanche DuBois, with Paul Mescal ("tremendous" The Times) as Stanley and Anjana Vasan ("outstanding" New York Times) as Stella in this "mesmerising" (The i) production.

A Streetcar Named Desire is at The Phoenix Theatre from 20 March - 06 May




