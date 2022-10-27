No Booking Fee for Trainspotting Live at the Riverside Studios

This punchy, 75 minute production recaptures the passion and the controversy of the famous novel, then globally successful film, and repackages it into an immersive production - the audience are literally part of the show, including the notorious "Worst Toilet in Scotland" scene.

Choose us. Choose life. Choose mortgage payments; choose washing machines; choose cars; choose sitting on a couch watching mind-numbing and spirit-crushing game shows, stuffing fckin junk food intae yir mooth. Choose rotting away, pushing and shteing yersel in a home, a total fckin embarrassment tae the selfish, fcked-up brats ye've produced. Choose life.

Trainspotting is the story of Mark Renton and his friends, living through the Edinburgh heroin scene of the 80s. Harry Gibson's original stage adaptation, written before it became the famous blockbuster film, was instantly successful and controversial, and won the Sunday Times Award for Best New Play. For this 21st anniversary production, In Your Face Theatre's Scottish cast have created a snappy and vibrant affirmation of the power and humour of the piece.

This no-holds-barred immersive, in-yer-face theatre production left Irvine Welsh feeling "blown away" - for avid fans this is a must, and if you've never read the book or seen the film: this is your ticket to a ride you won't soon forget.

