Nick Mohammed's A CHRISTMAS CAROL (ISH) Will Transfer to the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berk’s Nest and double Emmy award-nominated actor, comedian, and writer Nick Mohammed have announced that the iconic character of Mr. Swallow is preparing to spread Christmas cheer once again as a brand-new version of the ensemble comedy A Christmas Carol (ish) transfers to the West End this Winter. Taking over @Sohoplace this Christmas, the show will open on 21st November, with previews from 16th November and will run through until 31st December 2024. Tickets will go on general sale this Friday 20th September, with early access tickets availableon Wednesday 18th September from www.achristmascarolish.com.

Following a smash hit, sell-out development run in 2022 at Soho Theatre, the much beloved character of Mr. Swallow will bring a Christmas extravaganza only he can deliver to the West End.Returning as Mr. Swallow is Taskmaster loser and Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed who has also written the production’s Book and Lyrics, with Music by Oliver Birch (I Want My Hat Back,National Theatre; Sleeping Beauty, Leeds Playhouse). Nick will be joined in the cast once again by Kieran Hodgson (Two Doors Down) and David Elms (Borderline), whilst joining the company for the first time will be acclaimed actor & comedian Martha Howe-Douglas (Ghosts, Horrible Histories).

Join Mr. Swallow and a star-studded cast for an all-singing, all-dancing comedy retelling of Dickens’ festive classic. When Santa cancels Christmas on Christmas Eve, he’s visited by three ghosts who must convince him to see the error of his ways and rediscover the magic of Christmas. But with mere hours to go, and only one working reindeer, how will he deliver everything on time?!

Nick Mohammed said today: “I can’t quite put into words how utterly thrilled I am to be finally plonking Mr. Swallow on a West End stage - albeit in the guise of Scrooge in the guise of Santa Claus! Getting to put on an all-singing, all-dancing show like this has been a dream come true and I can’t wait for everyone who saw the development run at Soho Theatre to be positively startled by how much bigger and - mostly - madder it’s got! With so many versions of A Christmas Carol to choose from this festive season we can absolutely guarantee this is the only one where all the words, context and overall meaning has been altered to meet my very specific requirements. Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight!”

Nica Burns for @sohoplace said: “An utterly original and inventive take on one of our most loved traditional Christmas stories. Witty, inventive, funny, sometimes frivolous but always delightful. Nick Mohammed and his brilliant comedy team will give you a memorable evening of laughter to spice up the coldest of wintery days and remember, in our intimate auditorium you will be very close…”

Producer Owen Donovan said: “Berk’s Nest is Scrooge-on-Christmas-morning-level excited to be bringing A Christmas Carol (ish) to the West End. It’s a huge honour to be working with @sohoplace, our hilarious ensemble cast and an incredible creative team on this ‘unique’ retelling, and we’re excited for fans and newcomers alike to see Mr Swallow adapt this much-loved festive classic (which he promises he has read). The work Nick, Oliver, Matt and the whole team are making is truly magic, and we can’t wait for theatre audiences, comedy lovers and families to experience it!

A Christmas Carol (ish) is directed by Matt Peover (Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper, UK Tour & Amazon Prime Special; Good Girl, Trafalgar Studios; Nina Conti In Therapy; previous Nick Mohammed/Mr. Swallow shows) with set & costume design from Tony and Olivier-nominated Fly Davis (Ocean at the End of the Lane, Duke of Yorks West End; Henry V, Donmar Warehouse; Caroline or Change, Broadway), lighting design by Richard Howell (The Real Thing, Old Vic; Passing Strange, Young Vic; Semmelweis, Harold Pinter Theatre), and choreographer Emily Holt(The Entertainer, Curve Theatre/UK Tour; The Wipers Times, The Watermill/Arts Theatre/UK Tour; The Giant Killers, Wiltons Music Hall/UK Tour). The Musical Supervisor is Freddie Tapner(Something Rotten!, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Love Never Dies, Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Musical Director is Honor Halford-MacLeod (Sister Act, UK Tour, LIZZIE, Hope Mill Theatre; Bonnie & Clyde, Garrick Theatre), and the band is formed of members of the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. Owen Donovan produces for Berk’s Nest (Richard Gadd: Monkey See Monkey Do; Rose Matafeo: Horndog; Catherine Cohen: Come For Me; Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland).

Mr. Swallow is one of the country’s most popular / irritating comedy creations from Nick Mohammed – one of the UK’s most celebrated comedians, actors and writers. Nick has received feverish critical acclaim for his live character comedy work and has skilfully transferred this success to the small screen including an appearance at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards to an enthralled Ryan Gosling.

Nick has wowed audiences as Mr. Swallow multiple times on Channel 4’s Cats Does Countdown, with clips of the performances quickly going viral – viewing figures for the clip of Mr. Swallow’s Jurassic Park rendition stand at over 9 million on Facebook whilst the clip of him memorising cards has been viewed over 12 million times! He also appeared as Mr. Swallow in Amazon’s hugely successful series Backstage With Katherine Ryan wowing Jimmy Carr with his sleight of hand.



Nick Mohammed is a double Emmy-nominated actor, comedian, and writer who has received critical acclaim for his live character comedy work. His iconic persona Mr. Swallow had a sellout national tour in 2023 with The Very Best And Worst Of Mr Swallow and had a run at the Duke of York’s in the West End. He will return next year with the eagerly awaited Show Pony - his biggest live tour yet.

Nick played the much loved (and occasionally hated!) regular role of Nate in Apple’s monster hit – multiple Emmy award-winning Ted Lasso opposite Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham. Nick was Emmy-nominated twice for the role.

He recently filmed lead roles for two major upcoming features: Control for Studio Canal, starring opposite James McAvoy and Julianne Moore; and Deep Cover for Amazon, alongside Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom. He also became a fan favourite on the most recent series of Channel 4’s hit show Taskmaster. Nick recently starred as regular character Billy Blind in Renegade Nell for Disney+. He also created, wrote, executive produced and co-starred, alongside David Schwimmer, in Sky One's hit show Intelligence.

Other film credits include John Slattery’s Maggie Moore(s) opposite Jon Hamm, Sky's Christmas hit film Roald and Beatrix, Joe Cornish's The Kid Who Would Be King, Ridley Scott's The Martian, Bridget Jones's Baby, and The Ab Fab Movie. He voiced Piglet in Disney’s live action Christopher Robin and played the Butler in Disney's The Nutcracker And The Four Realms. He has featured in a host of TV comedies including Channel 4’s Morning Has Broken opposite Julia Davis, HBO and Sky's Sally4Ever, Sky's Camping, Channel 4's Stath Lets Flats and the BBC's This Time With Alan Partridge.

Martha Howe-Douglas joins the company for the first time taking on the role of lounge singer Rochelle Kelly. Martha is a BAFTA nominated Actress and Writer, best known as a member of theHorrible Histories troupe, who went on to create and star in Yonderland and BBC’s hit comedy Ghosts, in which Martha played Lady Button. Recent theatre credits include playing the role of Mrs Swashprattle in The Government Inspector at the Marylebone Theatre - her first theatre role since graduating from RADA in 2003.

Kieran Hodgson is a four-time Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee. He is an acclaimed actor, writer and comedian who has sold out theatres and comedy venues across the UK. After originating the role in Mr. Swallow’s productions of Dracul!a, Houdini, and the development run of A Christmas Carol (ish), Hodgson returns to play Jonathan. Kieran was a series regular across five series of BBC One smash hit sitcom Two Doors Down. He also wrote and starred in Prince Andrew The Musical for Channel 4, in which he led a cast of comics in a satirical send-up of the life and times of Prince Andrew. The programme was described by The Independent as 'This programme should never have been made.' Last summer, Kieran’s show Big In Scotland was nominated for Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards following a hugely successful run. His live work has been recorded and adapted for Amazon Prime, Channel 4 and BBC Radio, and he received the 2021 Royal Television Society of Scotland Award for 'Best Comedy' for his programme How We Forgot To Save The Planet. In 2022, Kieran starred in See How They Runopposite Saoirse Ronan, Sam Rockwell, and David Oyelowo. He has also appeared in indie dark comedy feature All My Friends Hate Me as well as major superhero film The Flash. Other credits include: Netflix’s The Irregulars, Alibi's Miss Scarlett & The Duke, BBC3 / BBC One’s BAFTA-nominated Pls Like, BBC3's hit Famalam, BBC 2’s Upstart Crow, Netflix's Lovesick and his own Channel Four Blap God’s Own Country.

David Elms returns to play Mr Goldsmith having performed alongside Mr. Swallow in Dracula! and Houdini, and on Harry Hill’s Clubnite (C4). Elms currently performs the cult hit, improvised one-man show David Elms Describes A Room monthly at the Free Association Theatre. His short film 'Regular' starring Tim Key and Laura Marling, aired on Channel Four as part of Random Acts. At the Fringe, he has been well received with his three solo shows as well as for roles in hit shows Mr Swallow The Musical, Adam Riches is Coach Coach, and Mr Swallow: Houdini. On TV, David played series regular Clive in Channel 5's semi-improvised sitcom Borderline. David also runs his own improv training company, @leapdaygram.

Comments