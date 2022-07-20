Nick Mohammed Brings A CHRISTMAS CAROL-ISH to Soho Theatre This Holiday Season

Berk's Nest and double Emmy award-nominated actor, comedian, and writer Nick Mohammed - in association with United Agents - have announced that the beloved character Mr. Swallow is preparing to spread Christmas cheer as A Christmas Carol-ish kicks off at London's Soho Theatre from 7th December until 23rd December 2022. Tickets go on sale Thursday 21st July.

Having successfully attempted to escape from a locked tank of water, and less successfully managed to vanish an elephant, Yorkshire pudding Mr. Swallow returns this year with a musical retelling of Dickens' festive classic 'A Christmas Carol'. Co-starring Mr. Goldsworth (David Elms) and Jonathan (Kieran Hodgson), they are also joined by P&O Ferries favourite, lounge singer Rochelle Kelly (casting TBA!) Jangle those jingles, devour those Christingles, it's time for some Christmas chaos!

A Christmas Carol-ish reunites much of the creative team behind Mr. Swallow: Houdini and Dracula! Director Matt Peover (Sheeps; Nina Conti In Therapy), Composer Oliver Birch (I Want My Hat Back at National Theatre; Sleeping Beauty at Leeds Playhouse), Music Supervisor Freddie Tapner (London Musical Theatre Orchestra, A Christmas Carol at Lyceum Theatre West End), and Choreographer Emily Holt (The Entertainer at Curve Theatre/UK Tour; The Wipers Times at The Watermill/Arts Theatre/UK Tour) all return. Set & Costume Design is by Tony and Olivier-nominated Fly Davis (Ocean at the End of the Lane at Duke of Yorks West End, Henry V at Donmar Warehouse), who was the Set & Costume designer for Dracula! Owen Donovan produces for Berk's Nest (Richard Gadd: Monkey See Monkey Do, Rose Matafeo: Horndog, Kieran Hodgson: '75).

Mr. Swallow said: "The hugest of thank yous to the Dickens estate for trusting me with this literary classic. I remember studying it at school and never really liking it. But it has been a real privilege getting to take the original text and change all the words, context and overall meaning such that it fits my very specific requirements. I'd also like to point out that this is the longest musical I (and possibly others) have ever written. Fingers crossed it's not the last!"

Mr. Swallow is one of the country's most popular / irritating comedy creations from Nick Mohammed - one of the UK's most celebrated comedians, actors and writers. Nick has received feverish critical acclaim for his live character comedy work and has skilfully transferred this success to the small screen.

Nick has wowed audiences as Mr. Swallow multiple times on Channel 4's Cats Does Countdown, with clips of the performances quickly going viral - viewing figures for the clip of Mr. Swallow's Jurassic Park rendition stand at over 9 million on Facebook whilst the clip of him memorising cards has been viewed over 12 million times! He also appeared as Mr. Swallow in Amazon's hugely successful new series Backstage With Katherine Ryan wowing Jimmy Carr with his sleight of hand.

Aside from Mr. Swallow, Nick Mohammed is a double Emmy-nominated actor, comedian and writer who stars as the regular fan-favourite role of Nate in Apple TV+'s smash-hit, Emmy award-winning series - Ted Lasso - opposite Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham. Seasons One and Two were hugely critically acclaimed, showered with awards and nominations and beloved by audiences globally. Season Three is currently filming and set to be released later this year. The show recently received an astonishing 20 Emmy nominations (the most for a comedy and the second year they've achieved that) including Nick's second nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series.

Nick was also recently nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Comedy Series at the Hollywood Critics Choice Awards

The key cast were also nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the show itself won Best Comedy Series at the Critics' Choice Television Awards and was nominated for Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes.

Nick also created, wrote, executive produced and co-starred, alongside David Schwimmer, in Sky One's hit show Intelligence which has had two critically acclaimed series with The Wall Street Journal calling it "Frequently hilarious... Intelligence goes rollicking along, with much to commend it, chiefly its wit and energy". For his role Nick was nominated for an RTS Award for Comedy Performance.

Nick recently shot a lead role in the upcoming feature film Maggie Moore(s), opposite co-stars Jon Hamm and Tina Fey, with John Slattery directing. It will be released later in 2022.

His other recent TV and film credits include Sky's Christmas hit film Roald and Beatrix, Ridley Scott's The Martian, box office smash Bridget Jones' Baby, and The Ab Fab Movie. He voiced Piglet in Disney's live action feature Christopher Robin and will voice Dr. Fry in Aardman's upcoming feature Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget. He has featured in a host of TV comedies including the regular role of Anthony Stappan in Channel Four's BAFTA-winning series Stath Lets Flats, HBO and Sky's Sally4Ever, Sky's Camping and the BBC's Uncle, Inside No. 9 and This Time with Alan Partridge.

Nick is also a successful radio broadcaster. Following the success of his hit BBC Radio 4 debut Quarters he went on to write and record Nick Mohammed In Bits, Apollo 21 and most recently two series of Detective Sergeant Nick Mohammed.

He is an Associate of the Inner Magic Circle and author of The Young Magicians series of children's books published by Penguin Random House.