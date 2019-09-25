Nick Hern Books To Publish Three New Releases By Peter Brook

Leading theatre publishers Nick Hern Books are to publish three new releases by world-renowned theatre-maker Peter Brook, described by the Independent as 'our greatest Living Theatre director'. All out on 24 October and available to pre-order now, the trio includes a new paperback collection of essays, Playing by Ear; the first ebook release of theatre-writing classic The Empty Space; and an audiobook of Brook's The Quality of Mercy, read by leading actor Michael Pennington.

In Playing by Ear, the world-renowned director offers unique and personal insights into sound and music - from the surprising impact of Broadway musicals on his famous Midsummer Night's Dream, to the allure of applause, and on to the ultimate empty space: silence.



It is studded throughout with episodes from Brook's own life and career in opera, theatre and film - including working on many of his most notable productions, and intimate first-hand accounts of collaborating with leading figures including Truman Capote, Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh - and ranges across musical styles and cultures from around the world. https://www.nickhernbooks.co.uk/playing-by-ear

Available in ebook for the first time since its original publication over fifty years ago in 1968, The Empty Space, Brook's seminal book and an acknowledged classic of theatre writing, sets out many of the ideas about theatre which have informed his lifelong work as a theatre director. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Empty-Space-Peter-Brook-ebook/dp/B07Y4G4C4M/



Newly released as an audiobook read by leading actor Michael Pennington, The Quality of Mercy, first published in 2013, sees Brook debate the questions central to our understanding of Shakespeare, and revisit plays he has directed with notable brilliance. https://www.amazon.co.uk/Quality-Mercy-Reflections-Shakespeare/dp/B07Y3ZXL75/

Peter Brook will be discussing his new book Playing by Ear with Mark Lawson at The National Theatre, 6pm on Tuesday 22 October, followed by a booksigning. Tickets are on sale now: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/shows/conversation-peter-brook.





