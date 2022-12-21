Nica Burns Warns of Problems Facing Theatres in 2023

Nica Burns has warned that theatres are facing a multitude of problems in 2023. Appearing on BBC Radio 4's Front Row programme, the West End theatre owner and producer spoke about the cost-of-living crisis and the huge increase in energy bills, meaning some venues could be paying up to £1.5 million a year.

Burns touched on the recovery of theatre in the West End, but also the difficulty of producing shows in the regions.

She said: "London has a much larger population base, some of which is transient. In the regions it's been a much harder fight. Transport is more difficult, it's much more separate."

"Our times are challenging. Having had a very good start, we will be fine as we get through this Christmas season, but the signs for next year - the first three or four months - are not looking so good."

Burns spoke about the high cost of materials, particularly for wood and the difficulties in finding staff, due to people leaving the industry due to the Covid pandemic.

She also called on the government to extend the current rates of Theatre Tax Relief, which is 50% for touring and 45% for non-touring shows.

Photo Credit: Geraint Lewis