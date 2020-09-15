New Writing Event Supporting Young Creatives Coming To Leeds

SHOOK is on Friday 25th September, 7.30pm at Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds.

After many sold-out events in London, SHOOK now comes to the North!

Co-founders Millie Gaston and Katie Wilmore from Harrogate in North Yorkshire, have been working with Belgrave Music Hall to oragnise a socially-distanced variety show, with musical theatre, comedy, singer-songwriters, sketches and more. Everything is written and performed by quick-witted millennials, commenting on a range of topics from their most recent dating failures, climate change or the Grenfell tragedy.

After their previously cancelled event in June, SHOOK took the form of a free online version so people could be entertained from the comfort of their home, whilst raising money for Acting for Others. As things ease back into normality, SHOOK is able to return to give writers and creatives a chance to perform once again.

The venue has introduced a number of safety measures; including socially-distanced assigned seating, sanitizer stations, table service and a one-way system throughout the venue. In order to make the events as accessible as possible, tickets must be booked in advance via the venue's ticket outlet DICE.

SHOOK is on Friday 25th September, 7.30pm at Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds. Tickets available here

A note from the Co-founders: "We absolutely love hosting our SHOOK events, it is always such a positive and crazy environment to be in - something we have all been missing. Our main determination to put on this event is to give young creatives an opportunity to get back to what they love doing and give everyone hope that our industry will return! Everyone's safety is of upmost importance, so we have been working hard with the venue to ensure safety measures are in place. We also wanted to show people that even though these are challenging times, there has been so much amazing creative work going on and when this is all over, there will be an enormous amount of incredible work for us to see, hear and be a part of!

The line-up features some of the best new talent the north has to offer with a great range of different performance genres!

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You