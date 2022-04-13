New Tickets On Sale For CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free. Welcome to the Kit Kat Club. Home to an intimate and electrifying new production of Cabaret. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.

The Kit Kat Club has laid siege to the Playhouse Theatre. The performers have infiltrated the premises. The artists have staked their claim. Who knows for how long they'll stay, but for now they are enjoying the party. The party at the end of the world.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB swept the boards at this year's Olivier Awards winning seven awards, equalling the amount previously won by the musicals Hamilton and Matilda the Musical. CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB also becomes the most award-winning revival of a musical in Olivier history and the first ever musical or play to win in all four acting categories.

New Cabaret tickets released

CABARET is now booking until booking until October 2022.

The show currently stars Fra Fee as 'Emcee', Amy Lennox as 'Sally Bowles', Omar Baroud as 'Cliff Bradshaw', Vivien Parry as 'Fraulein Schneider', Elliot Levey as 'Herr Schultz', Stewart Clarke as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Anna-Jane Casey as 'Fraulein Kost'.

