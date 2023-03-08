New Musical THE LOST SPELLS to be Presented at Polka Theatre This Spring

Adapted from a book that was 'written to be read aloud', The Lost Spells is a creative musical theatre response to the climate crisis; summoning back what is often lost, inspiring audiences to care for the natural world and reminding them of the names of flora and fauna that are fading from our awareness. The book is a kindred spirit to the international bestseller and multi-award winning The Lost Words by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris.

Journey with us into the wild world...

A girl with no name finds a magical book of spells that conjures up a wild world. Moths appear from nowhere; Owls light up the dark; a Red Fox leads the way down a rabbit hole to a brand-new wonderland. As she journeys on a fantastical adventure like no other, she meets a host of wonderful characters on a quest to find that which was once lost.

A fun, wild and boisterous adventure full of paw-tapping music and dancing, played live on-stage by actor-musicians, The Lost Spells celebrates the magic, power and wonder of nature that could be just outside your window.

The cast of actor-musicians includes Miriam Nyarko, who made her West End debut at the age of 10 as Young Nala in The Lion King and has featured in many musicals and plays including Matilda the Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Boy in the Dress, and Our Town. Miriam is also known to TV audiences for playing Miri in the popular CBBC series Almost Never (Series 1-3) and Jamila in Marvel's Moonknight. Alex Wingfield (Stick Man West End and Singapore, The Immersive Great Gatsby Gatsby Mansion, London), plays Fox, Toby De Salis (Whistle Down the Wind UK Tour) is Hare, Paula James (The Wind in the Wilton's Wilton's Music Hall, Our Man in Havana at the Watermill Theatre) performs Jackdaw, and Lucy Yates, (Art and Design Presenter on BBC Bitesize, Jonny Feathers the Rock and Roll Pigeon at Park Theatre/Riverside Studios) is Woodpecker.

Based on the book by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris, The Lost Spells has been adapted by Matt Borgatti, with music and lyrics by Mary Erskine and Will Dollard and will be directed by Andy Barry. The production is designed by Hannah Sibai with lighting design by SHERRY COENEN, movement direction by Danielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe, illusion design by John Bulleid and puppet design and making by Amber Donovan Kahn. The production is presented by Goblin, Polka Theatre, Watford Palace Theatre and Theatre by the Lake.

Matt Borgatti, Creative Producer of Goblin Theatre said, "We're so excited to be bringing this magical book by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris to life, in the form of a new musical. The words and illustrations have captured the imagination of a huge number of people, and working with an exciting creative team and co-producing venues, the show will be a totally unique experience full of fun, magic and incredible live music. It's all about a reconnection to the nature around us - be that in the city or the countryside, so that we can love and celebrate it, before it's lost forever. This feels especially timely to young people in the current climate."

Polka Theatre is one of just a handful of dedicated children's venues in the UK. Polka underwent a major renovation, re-opening in 2021, and continues to present a year-round programme of shows produced by Polka and from visiting companies, and a full programme of creative learning activities for ages 0 - 12. The redevelopment meant Polka enjoys flexible rehearsal and workshop spaces along with two performance spaces: the Main Theatre has a 300-seat capacity, and the Adventure Theatre can seat up to 90 depending on the show format.

The space is also fully accessible with a large, friendly café, free-to-access outdoor and indoor play areas, a shop, a book corner and comfy places to sit.

THE LOST SPELLS

AT POLKA THEATRE

THURSDAY 13 APRIL - SUNDAY 7 MAY

PRESS PERFORMANCE: SATURDAY 15 APRIL @ 2.30PM

AGE RANGE 6 - 12