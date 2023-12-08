New Children's Festival Will Take Place at the New Wimbledon Theatre in Summer 2024

New Wimbledon Theatre and Roast Productions will present the first Wimbledon Children's Festival from 30 July – 11 August 2024. Initial programming includes the European premiere of The 13-Storey Treehouse, a play by Richard Tulloch (The Book of Everything, Bananas in Pyjamas), adapted from the multi-award winning book by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton for ages 6+. Marcel Lucont presents A Gameshow for Awful Children (Best Kids Show 2022 – UK Kids Comedy Festival) for ages 6+ and for the youngest audiences, HurlyBurly's You Are the Sun, a very first opera for babies (and their grown-ups) explores the magic of nature, for ages 0-2.

Kicking off the children's literary events, international bestselling author Jennifer Bell will take audiences on an adventure through her new book, Magicalia: Race of Wonders, where spectacular beasts called ‘magicores' are conjured using different emotions. Learn about ancient meteorites, the science of energy and the magic of the imagination, for ages 8+. Join bestselling and award-winning illustrator and author, Lydia Monks for a fun and interactive session of storytelling and live drawing to celebrate the launch of her new book with Julia Donaldson, The Tooth Fairy and the Crocodile, for ages 3+. Plus award-winning and bestselling author Piers Torday (The Last Wild Trilogy) will give an interactive insight into how he became a writer for ages 8+.

William Light, Theatre Director of New Wimbledon Theatre said: “We are passionate about giving children and families opportunities to experience the magic of live theatre, to share moments of wonder and joy, and to foster and inspire the next generation of performance artists, makers and creatives.”

Bonnie Royal, of Roast Productions said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with Wimbledon New Theatre to present this fun-packed programme for families over the summer holidays, which we hope will become an annual fixture'.