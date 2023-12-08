New Children's Festival Will Take Place at the New Wimbledon Theatre in Summer 2024

The festival is set to run from 30 July – 11 August 2024.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 3 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 4 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM

New Children's Festival Will Take Place at the New Wimbledon Theatre in Summer 2024

New Wimbledon Theatre and Roast Productions will present the first Wimbledon Children's Festival from 30 July – 11 August 2024. Initial programming includes the European premiere of The 13-Storey Treehouse, a play by Richard Tulloch (The Book of Everything, Bananas in Pyjamas), adapted from the multi-award winning book by Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton for ages 6+.  Marcel Lucont presents A Gameshow for Awful Children (Best Kids Show 2022 – UK Kids Comedy Festival) for ages 6+ and for the youngest audiences, HurlyBurly's You Are the Sun, a very first opera for babies (and their grown-ups) explores the magic of nature, for ages 0-2.  

Kicking off the children's literary events, international bestselling author Jennifer Bell will take audiences on an adventure through her new book, Magicalia: Race of Wonders, where spectacular beasts called ‘magicores' are conjured using different emotions. Learn about ancient meteorites, the science of energy and the magic of the imagination, for ages 8+.  Join bestselling and award-winning illustrator and author, Lydia Monks for a fun and interactive session of storytelling and live drawing to celebrate the launch of her new book with Julia Donaldson, The Tooth Fairy and the Crocodile, for ages 3+. Plus award-winning and bestselling author Piers Torday (The Last Wild Trilogy) will give an interactive insight into how he became a writer for ages 8+.

William Light, Theatre Director of New Wimbledon Theatre said: “We are passionate about giving children and families opportunities to experience the magic of live theatre, to share moments of wonder and joy, and to foster and inspire the next generation of performance artists, makers and creatives.”

 Bonnie Royal, of Roast Productions said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with Wimbledon New Theatre to present this fun-packed programme for families over the summer holidays, which we hope will become an annual fixture'.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: Joyous New Production of Roald Dahls THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Photos: Joyous New Production of Roald Dahl's THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Leeds Playhouse

The Roald Dahl Story Company, Leeds Playhouse and Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre have today revealed joyous new production ‘snaps’ of their marvellously moreish musical extravaganza, The Enormous Crocodile.

2
Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour Photo
Photos: First Look At FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD On Tour

See photos of the UK tour of award-winning musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World. This empowering pop musical, from one of the  producers of the worldwide sensation SIX, is based on the popular book by Suffragette relative  Kate Pankhurst.

3
Brighton Based Flock Theatre Makers Open ONCE UPON A WHISPERING WOOD At Theatre Royal Brig Photo
Brighton Based Flock Theatre Makers Open ONCE UPON A WHISPERING WOOD At Theatre Royal Brighton Next Week

This festive season join Flock Theatre Makers at Theatre Royal Brighton on a journey far into the Whispering Wood.

4
Wandsworth Civic Suite to Present PETER PAN This Month Photo
Wandsworth Civic Suite to Present PETER PAN This Month

Join the adventure in Neverland with the enchanting production of PETER PAN at Wandsworth Civic Suite. Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of this beloved story. Get your tickets now and immerse yourself in a world of pirates, fairies, and lost boys. Show dates and information available here.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARMONY
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You