New Cast Set For STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW at the Phoenix Theatre

With the production about to celebrate its first year in the West End, the new cast has been announced for the critically acclaimed, Olivier Award winning, world première production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, currently running at Phoenix Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Louis Healy (Henry Creel), Callum Maxwell (Bob Newby), Miranda Mufema (Patty Newby), Luke Mullins (Dr Brenner), Jessica Rhodes (Joyce Maldonado) and George Smale (James Hopper Jr) are Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Jack Crumlin (Lonnie Byers), Rhianna Dorris (Sue Anderson), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Jack Gardner (Walter Henderson), Andy Langtree (Victor Creel), Betsy Mayle (Claudia Yount), Michael Murray (Alan Munson), Lauren O'Neil (Virginia Creel), Matthew Pidgeon (Principal Newby), Barney Wilkinson (Ted Wheeler) and Edie Wright (Karen Childress). Alternating the role of Alice Creel are Scarlett Davies, Olivia Miller, India Moon and Pixie Robbins. They are joined by Chloe Akuma, Harry Ames, Sophie Atherton, Levi Bent, Mat Betteridge, Amara Campbell, Lois Churcher, Flora Dawson, Benjamin Lafayette, Jake Mavis, Karen Mavundukure, Chris Porter, Marianna Scott and Jonny Warr. Shane Attwooll, Scarlett Davies, Ammar Duffus, Benjamin Lafayette, Olivia Miller, Matthew Pidgeon were part of the original company, and are all reprising their original roles.

The new company will commence performances on 14 November, with a media night on 20 November. For those booking, who are not currently Netflix subscribers, will be gifted a 30-day Netflix subscription for ticket purchases up until 30 September 2024. The offer is valid for one 30-day subscription to Netflix's Standard Plan per ticket order, purchased by Monday, 30 September 2024. This offer is only redeemable for new Netflix members in the UK and US.

Redemption details to follow by email after purchase. Terms and conditions apply.

Written by Kate Trefry and with direction by Stephen Daldry and co-director Justin Martin, the production opened to rave reviews at The Phoenix Theatre on 14 December 2023. The show, currently breaking box office records at Phoenix Theatre where it is now booking until 6 April 2025, has won several awards including the Olivier Awards for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design, the Critics' Circle Awards for Best Set Design and Most Promising Newcomer, and the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play.

ABOUT STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design & visual effects by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design & visual effects by 59, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, technical director is Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates, props supervision by Mary Halliday, dialect by William Conacher, casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan.

