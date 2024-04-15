New Cast Members to Join MRS. DOUBTFIRE in the West End

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals begin today for new cast members who will be joining Mrs. Doubtfire on stage, as the hit family musical enters its second year in the West End.

The cast of Mrs. Doubtfire will continue to include Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard, Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, and Micha Richardson (Come From Away) who will now play Wanda Sellner.

From Tuesday 14 May 2024, they will be joined by Charlotte Fleming making her West End debut as Lydia Hillard, Matthew Goodgame (Chicago) as Stuart Dunmire, and Ross Dawes (The Phantom of the Opera) as Mr. Jolly.

The full cast, some of whom are joining on 14 May, include Michael Afemaré, Alex Bowen, Nicole Carlisle, Joshua Dever, Joseph Dockree, Autumn Draper, Maria Garrett, Cristina Hoey, Peter Houston, Jodie Knight, Ryan Lay, Adam Lyons, Lisa Mathieson, Ellie Mitchell, Perry O’Dea, Rhys Owen, Bleu Woodward, and Tom Woollaston.

Mrs. Doubtfire also introduces Thommy Bailey Vine, Herbie Byers, and Parker Newman who alternate the role of Christopher Hillard and Rachelle Bonfield-Bell, Ellemie Shivers, and Felicity Walton who alternate the role of Natalie Hillard.

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire has been created by a transatlantic team of award-winning artists, with Original Music and Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and a Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell (team behind the hit Tony Award-nominated musical Something Rotten!). Direction is by 4-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!), Choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and Music Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations by Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical). Scenic design is by David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by Philip S. Rosenberg (Pretty Woman The Musical), Sound Design by Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Hair Design by David Brian Brown (Frozen), Casting by Stuart Burt (Cabaret) and Children’s Casting Director is Verity Naughton.

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.