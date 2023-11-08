Video: Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL

The new musical Mrs. Doubtfire at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London has released an all new narrative-driven Christmas TV advert, an exclusive first for the theatre industry, which will break on ITV this Saturday 11 November and run throughout the festive period 2023.

Check out the video below!

In the tradition of high street supermarkets and major retailers releasing uplifting, moving and often celebrity-fronted advertising campaigns in the lead up to Christmas, producers of the West End musical have put Mrs. Doubtfire herself to task in this heart-warming advert set to the track ‘As Long As There Is Love’ with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, and performed by the Original London Company of hit musical Mrs. Doubtfire.

Just before Christmas, young Ellie watches Mrs. Doubtfire on TV alongside her homemade Mrs. Doubtfire sock puppet. Ellie tries to get her Dad’s attention with the puppet, but he’s distracted, trying to find her the perfect Christmas gift online. From the TV, Mrs. Doubtfire notices Ellie’s disappointment and decides to do something about it. On Christmas morning, Doubtfire clumsily sneaks into the house and places an envelope for Ellie under the tree. When Ellie and her brother come bouncing down the stairs, Mrs. Doubtfire hides out of view. Ellie opens the envelope, which contains tickets to Mrs. Doubtfire’s hit West End musical! A thrilled Ellie hugs her Dad, while Dad and Mum share a confused look. Doubtfire sneaks out, and Dad makes Ellie laugh with the sock puppet she’s made for him.

Mrs. Doubtfire reminds us with a wink: "there are some things you can’t buy in a department store… like the magic of theatre."

The cast of the Christmas advert for Mrs. Doubtfire includes Gabriel Vick as Mrs. Doubtfire, Alivia Mihayo as Ellie, Kumbi Mushambi as Dad, Nikki Levitt as Mum, Joshua Maduike as Billy, and Max (the dog) is played by Bimbo.

Mrs. Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. The Concept & Creative Direction for the Mrs. Doubtfire Christmas Advert is by Dewynters (Jimmy McNicholas, Brand Director; Billy Gordon-Orr, Production Manager), Production is by Contented (Max Evans, Producer; Paul Reid, Managing Director; Oliver Schofield, Director of Photography; Luca di-Maio, Editor) and is Directed by Andrea Kapos.

About MRS DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL

The London production of hit family musical Mrs Doubtfire opened to critical acclaim in June 2023, and is currently playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

A hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.



