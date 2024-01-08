MRS. DOUBTFIRE Extends Booking Until February 2025

The West End production of Mrs. Doubtfire has extended its booking period again. Running at the Shaftesbury Avenue, the production is now booking until 16 February 2025.

The hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odd is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Starring Gabriel Vick, joined by Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, Samuel Edwards (Anything Goes) as Stuart Dunmire, Ian Talbot (Hairspray, and director of The Mousetrap) as Mr Jolly and Kelly Agbowu (Sylvia) as Wanda Sellner.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan