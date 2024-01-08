MRS. DOUBTFIRE Extends Booking Until February 2025

The show is now booking until 16 February 2025.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

Mrs. Doubtfire Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £27
Cast
Photos
Videos
Mrs. Doubtfire

The West End production of Mrs. Doubtfire has extended its booking period again. Running at the Shaftesbury Avenue, the production is now booking until 16 February 2025.

The hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odd is the musical comedy we need right now.

Out-of-work actor Daniel will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the ​alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

Starring Gabriel Vick, joined by Laura Tebbutt (School of Rock) as Miranda Hillard, Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Matilda the Musical) as Lydia Hillard, Cameron Blakely (Newsies) as Frank Hillard, Marcus Collins (Kinky Boots) as Andre, Samuel Edwards (Anything Goes) as Stuart Dunmire, Ian Talbot (Hairspray, and director of The Mousetrap) as Mr Jolly and Kelly Agbowu (Sylvia) as Wanda Sellner.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan




RELATED STORIES

1
RSC Announces National Tour of ROMEO AND JULIET Photo
RSC Announces National Tour of ROMEO AND JULIET

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) will perform an adrenaline-charged, 90-minute adaptation of Romeo and Juliet in school halls and theatres around the country this year. The 12-week tour across the English regions will perform in more areas this year thanks to a touring grant from Arts Council England.*

2
COWBOYS AND LESBIANS Will Transfer to the Park Theatre in February Photo
COWBOYS AND LESBIANS Will Transfer to the Park Theatre in February

Edinburgh Fringe smash-hit Cowboys and Lesbians will be transferring to Park Theatre! Learn more about the production here!

3
Southbank Sinfonia Announces Spring/Summer Season Photo
Southbank Sinfonia Announces Spring/Summer Season

Southbank Sinfonia at St John’s Smith Square have announced their Spring/Summer 2024 season, with highlights including one-off event concerts, as well as a series of exciting concerts by its own orchestra, Southbank Sinfonia.

4
Show of the Week: Save Up to 43% on THE ENFIELD HAUNTING Photo
Show of the Week: Save Up to 43% on THE ENFIELD HAUNTING

The Hodgson’s had no idea what a poltergeist was when, in the summer of 1977, furniture and toys started moving of their own accord. An ordinary, working-class family, who lived in a north London council house became the centre of one of the most famous poltergeist events in the world. This is the story of one night in the spring of 1978 when events were approaching a climax. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Appeal Launched for Lost Gilbert and Sullivan Opera ScoreAppeal Launched for Lost Gilbert and Sullivan Opera Score
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Extends Booking Until February 2025MRS. DOUBTFIRE Extends Booking Until February 2025
RSC Announces National Tour of ROMEO AND JULIETRSC Announces National Tour of ROMEO AND JULIET
Southbank Sinfonia Announces Spring/Summer Season at St John's Smith SquareSouthbank Sinfonia Announces Spring/Summer Season at St John's Smith Square

Videos

Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024 Video
Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Video
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
& JULIET
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You