New Cast Announced For MY BROTHER'S KEEPER at Theatre503

The new cast taking My Brother's Keeper to Theatre503's stage this winter has been announced. A hard-hitting and passionate production that tells a story of love, pain and learning, My Brother's Keeper explores the journey of two refugee brothers in search for their place within a small British town resistant to change. Co-produced by Theatre503 alongside Layla Madanat and writer Mahad Ali for Relentless Productions, this poignant production explores the politics of immigration, religion, and sexuality as we follow two families colliding to form a safe haven within a hostile climate.

When the lives of refugee brothers Aman, played by Tapiwa Mugweni (Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Young Vic; A Midsummer Night's Dream, Virginia Tech University; Chewing Gum, Channel 4) and Hassan, played by St Mary's graduate Tito Williams (Zen School of Motoring; BBC) collide with father-son business owners Bill and Aidan, portrayed by Philip Wright (Hot Lane, Claybody Theatre; Macbeth, New Vic Theatre; Eastenders, BBC) and, making his professional London stage debut, Oscar Adams, a fragile utopia is found in each other's company. Joined by Peter Eastland (Othello, Royal National Theatre; Only the Lonely, Birmingham Rep; The Wedding, Young Vic), My Brother's Keeper investigates the complex resistance a community faces to change, and the hostility that threatens to fracture the developing relationships that form between the parallel pairs.

Reflecting Relentless Production's dedication to producing works that ask the right questions of society and provoke thought, My Brother's Keeper presents a pivotal piece that explores the complexities relationships face when confronted with notions of belonging.